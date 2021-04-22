Instant: Unable to pass Kentucky, Washington’s tournament run ends

OMAHA, Neb. — Despite forcing Kentucky to play its first four-set match of the tournament Thursday night, the No. 6 Washington volleyball team fell to No. 2 seed in four sets, ending its tournament run in the Final Four (18-25, 25-23, 23-25, 17-25).
The pressure of Kentucky’s offensive and defensive cohesion was too much for Washington, and midway through the fourth set, it began to seem like the comebacks of previous tournament matchups were unlikely.
Losing the third set lead was the beginning of the end for the Huskies (20-4, 17-3 Pac-12), as the Wildcats switched halfway through the set to pull ahead of the Huskies’ established lead. With Kentucky leading 2-1 heading into the fourth, there was little room for error.
The Huskies’ luck didn’t change in the fourth, where they lost by eight points. The set loss ended the season.
Washington got a lot done Thursday, it just wasn’t enough. The UW was outmatched offensively, hitting .200 overall while Kentucky ended at .340. Senior Samantha Drechsel led hitting, as she often does, with 18 kills and .289 hitting. Washington lacked the usual input from the rest of the outside hitters, as freshman Madi Endsley and junior Claire Hoffman only combined for 16 kills.
Senior Lauren Sanders had the most dependable offensive production for UW from the middle blocker position, where she finished the night with nine kills off .471 hitting.
Washington’s hard-fought Final Four appearance closes out an unusual 2020 season and ushers in a quick offseason before the fall season starts.
Reach Co-Sports Editor Sydney Nash at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @sydneym_nash
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.