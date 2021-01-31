Instant: Huskies battered in the paint, lose third straight game to Cougars

For the first time since 2008, the Washington men's basketball team has lost three consecutive games to Washington State, as the UW fell 77-62 Sunday at Alaska Airlines Arena.
Trying to snap its own six-game losing streak, it was Washington State who came out hot. The Cougars went on an 8-0 run, as sophomore Noah Williams and senior Isaac Bonton slashed to the rim for layups.
Washington didn’t stay silent for long though. Two threes from senior Quade Green and one from junior Jamal Bey helped power an 11-0 run for the Huskies. Washington’s zone defense also swarmed the Washington State offense, which struggled with Bonton off the court. While the Huskies (3-12, 2-8 Pac-12) rained threes, the Cougars went 0-of-5, calling a timeout near the 12-minute mark.
Both teams settled into the game a bit from there. WSU continued attacking inside, with 18 of its first 20 points coming from the paint. However, the Cougars (10-7, 3-7 Pac-12) couldn’t find their range, with Huskies defense forcing WSU to go 0-of-12 from beyond the arc in the first half.
Washington State began to separate after the second media timeout though, as the Cougars switched to a zone defense. And while the UW struggled to find shots, WSU feasted down low, especially with Washington junior Nate Roberts out of the game for much of the first half in foul trouble. Mismatched against the smaller Hameir Wright or the slower Riley Sorn, Cougar center Efe Abogidi scored 12 points and eight rebounds to lead WSU in the first half.
The Huskies’ offense continued to struggle out of the break though, and the Cougars opened the half on an 11-3 run, including the first threes of the game for WSU, coming from Bonton and Williams.
And while Abogidi carried the load for Washington State in the first half, Bonton torched the Huskies in the second. The senior slashed to the rim, hit threes, and did just about whatever he wanted on the court, scoring 25 to lead the Cougars, 18 of which came in the second half. Washington's only answer came from Green, who scored 20 points but was inefficient, shooting just 7-of-18 from the field.
Green wasn't the only Husky who couldn't get their shot to fall. Junior Erik Stevenson was 4-of-11 from the field with four turnovers, and Jamal Bey, who scored 28 in the UW's win against Utah this past week, went just 3-of-8.
Sunday's loss also means Washington head coach Mike Hopkins still hasn't beaten WSU head coach Kyle Smith.
Washington returns to action Thursday, Feb. 4 on the road against Oregon State at the Gill Coliseum for a 6 p.m. tipoff.
Reach Sports Editor Andy Yamashita at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @ANYamashita
