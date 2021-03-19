Last minute winner from Stueckle gives Huskies Apple Cup win

It was a wild one Friday night, as the Washington women's soccer team toppled Washington State at Husky Soccer Stadium. A last gasp 90th minute winner from junior winger Karlee Stueckle gave the Huskies the win in a contentious rivalry game.
The Huskies (6-1-2) struck early, when a counter attack led by junior Summer Yates gave way to a stellar finish from junior winger Ruby Hellstrom, who cut in on her right foot and slotted the ball far post to open the scoring in the 7th minute.
After the opening goal, the Huskies stalled, with the Cougars (4-1-1) putting pressure on freshman goalkeeper Caeley Goldstein in her first career start.
“They really impressed the emotion into the game, and we kinda had to match that and settle back in,” head coach Haley Van Dyke said. “They’re a good team but at the same time we have a ton of momentum right now and continually find a way to win.”
In the 73rd minute, the Cougs found their equalizer, as senior midfielder Makamae Gomera-Stevens made a marauding run into the UW half, finishing with a curler that found its way past Goldstein.
Both sides went back-and-forth for the remainder of the match, and as the game continued the intensity rose. The teams committed a grand total of 25 fouls in the match to go alongside three yellow cards.
Another blow for the Huskies came, as senior midfielder Ameera Hussen went down with an apparent leg injury early in the second half.
But the Huskies didn’t cave, and in the last minute of the match, junior winger Karlee Stueckle tapped a ball into the box through the goalkeeper’s legs, giving the Huskies the sweet taste of an Apple Cup victory.
“I’m super proud of the girls, we continue to show exceptional character, and at any moment someone else is stepping up and we believe in what we’re doing,” Van Dyke said.
The Huskies look to keep the ball rolling Friday, Mar. 26 at 1 p.m in Salt Lake City against the Utah Utes (2-5-2).
Reach writer Rajan Hans at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @RajanHans14
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.