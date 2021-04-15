Washington seeks to end Stanford’s undefeated conference record

Coming off its first Pac-12 win against Oregon, the Washington men’s tennis team hopes to replicate its performance Sunday when it faces its toughest competition yet: Stanford.
Losing to the Ducks (14-5, 1-5 Pac-12) in a nonconference matchup previously this season, the Huskies (10-9, 1-5 Pac-12) were able to learn from that loss and get revenge by defeating the Ducks in a 6-1 Pac-12 win.
Sophomore Ewen Lumsden played an essential role in the victory, as he closed out his third set 6-4 to give Washington its fourth point and a guaranteed win.
“His match had 42 shots at the last point after the serve,” head coach Matt Anger said. “How he moves is crucial to his game, and his movement is essential to his success.”
This was an important victory for Washington, as it was its first Pac-12 win of the season, and it will continue to help build momentum for more victories.
“We feel that we’d like to have a few more wins,” Anger said. “We are hungry for more wins when we go into the four Pac-12 matches ahead of us.”
Washington was originally set to play California on Friday, but the match was canceled due to an overworked and tired California team, allowing Washington to focus on the match against Stanford.
The Cardinal (8-3, 5-0 Pac-12) have proven to be one of the top competitors in the country after starting off their Pac-12 season with an impressive 5-0 record, beating No. 15 USC and No. 23 Arizona while doing so.
Not only have they been consistent throughout the season, but Stanford heads into the game against Washington on a six-game winning streak. Knowing that the Huskies are up against a strong opponent, Anger once again stressed that sticking to their game style will be the key to victory.
“Stanford is definitely the hottest team in the conference right now,” he said. “We were better at playing our game style against Oregon, and we definitely want to do that again against Stanford.”
The struggles that Washington has faced throughout the season involve the doubles matches and matches away from home. However, Washington is fresh off breaking its five-match losing streak in the doubles against Oregon, and it will also have home-court advantage for the second weekend in a row.
If there’s a time to beat a top team, this match would be it.
The Huskies look for their second Pac-12 win of the season when they go head-to-head against Stanford on April 18 at noon.
