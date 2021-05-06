Meek’s breakthrough goal sends Washington to Elite Eight

Back-to-back. After being bounced in the Elite Eight in 2019, the No. 7 Washington men’s soccer team will have a chance to redeem itself this season, advantage to the quarterfinals of the NCAA tournament for the second consecutive year with a 2-0 win against Missouri State.
The Huskies never looked back after redshirt junior Lucas Meek’s pivotal goal broke the deadlock in the 65th minute. Meek rose the highest in a crowd of players with a towering header to give the Huskies (12-3-0, 7-3-0 Pac-12) the 1-0 advantage. The goal was created by an outswinging Kossa-Rienzi cross from the right wing. Meek now has six goals this season, second to junior Dylan Teves who missed Thursday's match due to COVID-19 protocols.
Struggling to get a hold of the game in the opening minutes, the Huskies allowed the Bears (12-2-0, 7-1-0 MVC) to control possession. However, in a first half that lacked chances, the UW stayed solid defensively, only allowing three long range efforts which sophomore goalkeeper Sam Fowler collected easily. Washington’s strong defensive structure this season has been on display at the NCAA Tournament, with the team yet to allow a goal over two games.
In the 79th minute, Washington sealed the victory with a swift attacking move finished by Nick Scardina. The sophomore forward won a header, leading to a chance for Gabe Threadgold who’s shot was saved back into the path of the Portland native to put the Huskies up 2-0. Scardina has now scored six goals in just nine starts this season. Threadgold provided an impact for the Huskies in just his third start, replacing tallysman Teves in the lineup.
The Bears, coming off an impressive season in the Mountain Valley conference, proved to be a tough test for the Huskies, outshooting UW 12-to-11 on the day. Missouri State controlled possession through much of the opening period, showing flashes of nice combination play, but allowed Washington to get back in the game shortly before the half-time whistle.
Things opened up offensively in the second half for both teams, with 15 total shots in comparison with only eight in the first half. Although Missouri State was able to create more opportunities with six shots on target, Washington was the more clinical side. The Huskies scored two of their four shots on target, with one of those shots setting up Scardina for his rebound goal.
With the victory, Washington is on to the NCAA quarterfinals for the third time in school history and will look to improve on its previous tournament run, aiming to advance to the semifinals for the first time in school history when it takes on the winner of UCF versus Pitt on Monday, May 10 at 10 a.m.
