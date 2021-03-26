Jack Davis steps up as Washington tops San Diego State

After struggling on the road throughout the season, the Washington men’s tennis team pulled out its second away win in a row with a close 4-3 victory over San Diego State.
With the score tied at 3-3, it was up to junior Jack Davis to secure the Huskies’ (9-7, 0-3 Pac-12) win over the Aztecs. After winning the first set 6-2, Davis faced a tiebreaker in the second set where all eyes were on his game and the pressure was mounting. Despite the high stakes of the situation, Davis remained composed and closed out the tiebreaker 7-5 to give Washington its fourth point and second away win in a row.
Once again, the Huskies struggled in the doubles match and narrowly lost their third doubles match in a row. Despite the early lead given to San Diego State, Washington were able to come back in the singles matches.
Against opponent Johannes Seeman, sophomore Clement Chidekh lost his second singles match in a row for the first time this season. Recently ranked in the top-83, Chidekh’s singles record has now changed to 13-3.
Sophomore Ewen Lumsden was the first one to score a point for Washington, as he quickly won in two sets, 6-2, 6-1. Junior Adam Torocsik joined Lumsden soon after, closing out his match in two sets, 6-2, 6-2.
Freshman Han-Chih Lin posted an important third point for the Huskies in a strong performance in his singles match. After narrowly winning the first set 6-4, Lin proved his ability to close out matches in a 6-2 win in the second set.
With the team up 3-2, sophomore Jack Pulliam looked to close out his match to guarantee the Huskies a win. After losing the first set 6-1, Pullaim tried to hang in the second by forcing a tiebreaker. However, his opponent came out on top in a 7-5 tiebreaker win and set the score at 3-3.
After beating San Diego State, this match marks the second away win in a row for Washington. After losing their first six games on the road, the Huskies seem more comfortable playing away from home and have now changed their away record to 2-6.
With the next two matches being away from home and important Pac-12 matches, this match may give the Huskies the confidence to get their first Pac-12 win of the season.
Washington continues their journey in Southern California and faces USC on April 2 at 2 p.m.
