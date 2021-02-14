No. 10 Washington rebounds from Friday loss, sweeps of No. 18 UCLA

Less than 48 hours after suffering just its second loss of the season, the No.10 Washington volleyball team responded in strong fashion Sunday afternoon.
Coming off a five-set loss against No. 18 UCLA Friday, Washington already looked better within the first few points, fixing its offensive issues at the start of the first set.
Although no one for the Huskies (6-2) made it into double-digit kills, five players ended the night with five or more, representing a better balanced offence and more consistent hitting opportunities.
Washington’s serve-receive also improved Sunday after causing the Huskies problems in their first matchup against the Bruins (5-3), as the UW was able to run a better offense through junior setter Ella May Powell. The results were clear, as Washington’s attackers hit .245 on the night.
Junior outside hitter Claire Hoffman, who has led Washington or tied for first in kills since the Arizona weekend, led the team again with nine kills, and also contributed on defense with 10 digs.
Similarly to Friday’s matchup, there were lots of scrappy rallies with free balls somewhat out of control, but unlike during the first meeting, the UW was able to cut down on mistakes and confusion to keep possessions in their favor.
Serving was a bit off for both teams, with UCLA finishing with two aces and eight errors and Washington with three aces and nine errors. Often though, the lack of aces was a result of better defense and a higher ability to return the ball.
It was a much better showing for the Huskies, who not only managed the sweep, but also maintained a solid lead throughout each set and closed out the third strong, 25-13.
The quick adjustments put on display Sunday will be important going forward, because Washington will need to do them for the rest of this season if it wants to continue to win in an extremely competitive conference. Five Pac-12 teams are in the NCAA Top-25 rankings, and the season will only continue to be more competitive from here.
The Huskies remain on the road next week, taking on Colorado in Boulder on Friday and Sunday. Their next game is Friday, Feb. 19 at 12:30 p.m.
Reach reporter Sydney Nash at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @sydneym_nash
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.