Washington's final game comes down to one shot against Arizona

Trailing 70-69 with 2:20 left on the clock, senior forward Hameir Wright fouled out.
After logging the best offensive outing of his career for the Washington men’s basketball team, dropping 18 points on 5-of-7 shooting from beyond the arc, Wright joined sophomore center Nate Roberts on the bench, forcing head coach Mike Hopkins to shuffle his rotation down the stretch.
After losing to Arizona State in a late-game collapse just two days ago, the Huskies (5-20, 4-16 Pac-12) appeared to be enroute to the same fortune.
However, playing without its starting frontline, the Huskies responded as junior guard Erik Stevenson hit a difficult layup off an effective baseline drive, giving the Huskies a 71-70 lead with just 1:24 to play.
The Wildcats (17-8, 11-8 Pac-12) then reclaimed the lead, as junior guard James Akinjo cashed in a three off a ball screen defended by sophomore center Riley Sorn, who entered the game for defensive purposes upon Wright’s absence. In a press conference following the game, head coach Mike Hopkins noted that the necessity of Sorn’s presence on the court altered Washington’s defensive dynamic.
“We have different ball screen coverages when Riley is in the game, compared to Hameir and Nate,” Hopkins said. “They took advantage of it and hit a couple shots.”
But the Huskies refused to go away, battling back once more and retaking the lead off a pair of clutch free throws by senior guard Quade Green. Green finished the game with 17 points, on 4-of-9 shooting, going a perfect 9-of-9 from the charity stripe.
On the ensuing offensive possession, Green had a chance to ice the game for the Huskies. With a one-point lead, Hopkins isolated Green at the top of the floor and let Washington’s leading scorer go to work, but Green was instead called for an offensive foul, which gave Arizona the ball back with 18.2 seconds to play, trailing by just one point. When asked about the sequence, Hopkins cited his confidence in Green’s playmaking ability as the rationale behind the play.
“You want your top player with the ball,” he said. “We didn’t want to bring in a ball-screen for him because they were starting to blitz the ball screen…. It’s unfortunate we didn’t get a shot... I thought he was going to step back and shoot his patented shot but he must have seen something different. Tough play.”
On the Huskies final defensive sequence, they chose to go small, allowing them to switch everything in an attempt to keep Akinjo from hitting the final shot. But Arizona capitalized on the extra opportunity, as Akinjo, who led all scorers with 26 points, penetrated the lane, drawing a double team and finding a wide open Azuolas Tubelis in the corner. Tubelis recorded 16 points and 15 boards on the night.
“We were making sure that Akinjo wasn’t going to try to beat us…” Hopkins said. “Tubelis hit a big shot, you have to give him a lot of credit.”
Following Tubelis’ basket, the referees went to the booth and confirmed it was a two-pointer, which gave Arizona a 75-74 lead with 5.2 seconds to play.
Electing not to call a timeout, the Huskies fed the ball to Green, who ran almost the length of the court and hoisted a contested three pointer that missed badly as the final buzzer rang.
In defense of the final call and the decision not to use his last timeout, Hopkins mentioned that in late game situations, he often prefers to push the ball without allowing the defense to get set. This strategy worked to perfection earlier this month when Marcus Tsohonis took it the length of the court and connected on a last second floater to beat Washington State.
However, when the officials reviewed Tubelis’ jumper to confirm whether he was inside the three-point line, Hopkins noted that it provided Arizona with time to compose itself defensively.
“When [Arizona] hit the shot in the corner, usually we’d get it and we’re just going to go coast-to-coast. For them, looking at that replay gave them a chance to set up almost a 2-2-1 [defense]… They did a good job keeping us in front.”
As a result, Green was smothered on the final play and though the Huskies had five players finish in double figures for the first time all season, it wasn’t enough to topple the Wildcats.
Reach senior staff reporter James Price at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @_jamesprice_
Like what you’re reading? Support high quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.