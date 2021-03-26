Washington capitalizes off Utah mistake, win 1-0 in Salt Lake City

The Huskies continue to find ways to win.
It wasn’t the prettiest match Friday afternoon, as the No. 18 Washington women’s soccer team took on the Utah Utes, in an always important conference meeting. It was a tightly contested match, with both sides finding opportunities, but little in the way of results.
The Huskies (7-1-2, 3-1-2 Pac-12) stuck to their guns, with head coach Nicole Van Dyke remaining with her 4-1-4-1 system, with slight changes in the lineup. Junior Kala McDaniel filled in for the injured Ameera Hussen in the midfield, who picked up a knock in last week’s Apple Cup victory.
It was another shutout for the Huskies, as they flexed their defensive muscles in their fourth clean sheet of the season, but the Utes (2-7-2, 1-4-1 Pac-12) applied some pressure, putting four shots on frame and garnering seven corners.
The game-winning goal came in the 35th minute for Washington, after some persistent pressure from freshman forward Margaux Clarke forced a wayward pass from the Utah backline, eventually latching onto the ball and playing it back to junior Summer Yates who cooly slotted it past the keeper.
That was all the offense the Huskies needed to secure the 1-0 win, but they were reckless on the defensive end, committing nine fouls on the day, including a yellow card for right back Mary Johnston.
Van Dyke’s main focus coming into the match was to continue layering the Washington game, adding more threats going forward, along with more efficient ways to defend. The Huskies were threatening offensively, with another opportunity coming from midfielder Olivia Van Der Jagt, who narrowly missed a header in the first half.
However, the UW has lacked the critical finishing component in the final third. If it continues its recent run of form, the pressure Washington places on other teams will give way to opportunities, it’s just a matter of finishing them off.
Washington continues its road trip next weekend as it travels to Los Angeles to take on USC on Friday, April 2 at 6 p.m., then No. 3 UCLA on Sunday, April 4 at 2 p.m.
