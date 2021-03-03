Threes and defense lead Washington to opening-round victory against Colorado

For the second time in the past three years, the Washington women’s basketball team upset their first-round opponents at the Pac-12 Tournament.
Facing sixth-seeded Colorado in Las Vegas, No. 11 Washington relied on three-point shooting and defense as it took down the Buffaloes 68-54 to advance to the next round of the Pac-12 Tournament.
After a slow first quarter plagued by turnovers, the Washington offense came alive in the second quarter. The Huskies (7-13, 4-13 Pac-12) hit five threes and outscored the Buffaloes 22-9 to take a 34-28 lead into the half. Sophomore center Quay Miller was the spark for the UW in the second quarter, scoring eight points and hitting two threes, and junior Haley Van Dyke believes team’s shooting from distance proved crucial
“We shot over 60% from the three-point line tonight,” she said. “That was a big part of the win tonight.”
Van Dyke and freshman guard Tameiya Sadler were the leading scorers for the Huskies, finishing the night with 18 points each. Miller and senior guard Alexis Griggsby each scored 11 points, and the latter was perfect from the field.
Though three-point shooting got the UW the lead, the team’s play without the ball kept them there. Defense led to offense throughout the game for the Huskies, who had 13 steals and forced 20 turnovers, which turned into 29 points for Washington.
“There’s probably like seven defenses that we go through each game,” Van Dyke said. “I think that’s what tricks them just switching it up constantly and always having something new to throw at them.”
The second half continued like the first. Crucial turnovers and clutch three-point shots were key to Washington’s 18-4 run in the third quarter, which put it in firm control of the game. Every time the Buffaloes (10-10, 8-9 Pac-12) made a run, the Huskies would come up with a big stop or three. Head coach Jody Wynn praised her team’s execution and calmness as the pressure mounted.
“It’s all about poise,” she said. “Poise was our word of the week this week, we’ve talked about it in shootarounds and practice.
Washington finished the night with 11 made three-pointers — the most it’s made since the second game of the season against BYU. The Huskies also shot 54.3% from the field and 55% from three.
This was the third time this season that Washington had played Colorado, and though the Huskies lost their first two meetings, Wynn thinks their experience against the Buffaloes showed when it counted.
“We learned a lot from those games,” Wynn said. “We learned to have a little bit more patience when the ball was in our hands and work with each other defensively.
Washington will play No. 3 UCLA tomorrow night at 8 pm tomorrow night in the second round of the Pac-12 Tournament.
