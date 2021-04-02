Huskies hunt down Buffs in a barrage of three-set matches

The Washington women’s tennis team grinded out a hard-fought victory over Colorado on Friday afternoon, utilizing the third set to eke out a 5-2 win despite another loss from senior Vanessa Wong at No. 1 singles.
Wong, who once again teamed up with junior Sedona Gallagher as the top doubles pair, lost both her doubles and singles matches, a rare occurrence for the 50th-ranked player in the country. It didn’t matter, however, as the Huskies (10-6, 2-5 Pac-12) racked up their second conference win.
Through the heart of the lineup, the UW battled to cement the victory on the backs of lengthy, close-fought individual performances. At second singles, freshman Sarah-Maude Fortin fought back from a 2-4 deficit in the third set to win 6-3, 3-6, 6-4.
Meanwhile, Gallagher overcame a rough first-set loss to dominate her opponent in the final frames, rallying off consecutive 6-4, 6-0 sets to take the three-set win.
Wong, who lost her match in three sets, as well as junior Zoey Weil, weren’t as lucky
But junior Nika Zupancic, who made her return to the courts after spending the first 15 matches of 2021 on the sidelines, rallied off a 7-5, 6-4 victory of her own, sending the Huskies across the finish line ahead of the pack of Buffalos.
Zupancic had been staying in her home country of Slovenia throughout the pandemic, but her reinsertion into the lineup apparently rejuvenated a reeling Husky roster.
Without her dominance on court four and doubles contributions on court three, the Huskies likely would not have ended up in the victory column after Friday’s 5-2 match point.
Meanwhile, Wong, who lost her second match in a row to an unranked opponent, looks to regain her early season form in the weeks to come. She peaked at No. 30 in the rankings before losing her match against Stanford last Saturday.
After the contest with Colorado, the UW has successfully traversed the most chaotic section of its Pac-12 schedule.
But with more solid opponents waiting in the wings in the coming weeks, the time to celebrate is minimal. The Huskies will need Wong’s dominance if they hope to succeed the rest of the regular season, as well as in postseason play.
First, they’ll continue their road trip in Salt Lake City, taking on Utah on Sunday at 10 a.m.
Reach senior staff reporter Nick Mendro at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @m_mendro
