No 1. Washington women’s rowing stays unbeaten

The No. 1 Washington women’s rowing team started the week at Dexter Lake undefeated, and it left undefeated.
At the Dexter Lake Invite, Washington raced against four other schools: Oregon State, USC, Sacramento State, and Gonzaga.
The UW got the day started off racing in the second varsity four boat and the varsity four boat. Washington had two boats participate in the second varsity four race. The boats placed in first and second with respective times of 7:18.1 and 7:30.69.
Washington’s first varsity eight boat had the best time out of all of the four boats, as it rowed a time of 7:04.45. Had Washington's second varsity four a boat rowed in the first varsity four race, they would have finished in second, as the actual second place finisher was OSU at 7:29.11.
Next up on the race day agenda was the three eight boat races.
Getting the eight boat races started was Washington’s second varsity eight, who rowed a time of 6:26.10, winning over second place OSU by just over 17 seconds. Similar to the four boat races, had Washington’s second varsity eight boat took part in the first varsity eight, then they would’ve placed in second place.
Of course, first place in that first varsity eight race was Washington with a time of 6:17.36.
Second place in that race again was OSU, who finished just over 11 seconds behind them with a time of 6:29.02.
Washington’s third varsity eight boat actually had the final race of the day and they did not disappoint. The UW’s third varsity eight boat easily cruised to victory rowing a time of 6:44.80, winning by over 22 seconds and completing the five race sweep on the day.
The No. 1 Washington women will be back in action Saturday, May 1 at the Windermere Cup, where they will take on Cal.
