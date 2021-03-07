Huskies finish off road trip unbeaten, draw against Sun Devils

The Washington women’s soccer team came up against stiff opposition Sunday, facing undefeated Arizona State, with the final score 1-1, the team saw its second draw of the season.
After a commanding 3-0 win against Arizona Friday, Washington came into the game allowing less than five shots in each of their games this season, but they couldn’t pin Arizona State back for long.
An early goal for the Huskies (4-0-2) came courtesy junior Ruby Hellstrom in the 18th minute, as she finished off a move set up by junior Karlee Stueckle and senior Mary Johnston. Hellstrom’s goal was her second of the season and her fourth in the gold and purple.
The Sun Devils (5-0-2) roared back nine minutes later though, with junior Alexia Delgado capitalizing in the 27th minute, off an assist from junior Olivia Nguyen.
Head coach Nicole Van Dyke’s offensive system of midfield build-up hit a bit of a hiccup, with only shots on target the Huskies strayed from their overwhelming press. The Sun Devils didn’t roll over and continued to press back, forcing redshirt junior Olivia Sekany into 8 saves, a season-high.
The game also saw a couple heated moments, with seniors Ameera Hussen and Sianna Siemonsma receiving yellow cards, along with one to the ASU sideline, leading up to a 17 total count of fouls in the 110 minute contest.
As the season wears on though, Van Dyke’s defensive system seems to be put into place, as the team continues to perform on that side of the ball. Her track record of having strong goals against averages has been present in the beginning of her reign, as the huskies have only allowed 2 goals in their 6 matches so far.
The offensive struggles of games past did make a reappearance Sunday, however, with only four shots on frame, the Huskies left something to be desired going forward. Balls into the box remain a large part of the game for the squad, as Hellstrom’s header came off an in-swinger from Stueckle.
On the other side, Delgado’s strike from the top of the box stung the bottom left of the net, squeaking past Sekany.
Going forward the Huskies remain committed to controlling the game on all three levels, with today providing an important learning experience in their first genuine challenge of the season.
The Huskies come back home this weekend to take on Stanford Friday, Mar. 12 at 4 p.m., and then hosting California Sunday, Mar. 14 at 2 p.m.
Reach contributing writer Rajan Hans at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @RajanHans14
