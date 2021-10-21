Huskies fall yet again, lose match against Bruins 3-1

On a night celebrating solidarity in the face of adversity, the Washington women’s soccer team was unable to muster a result, losing 3-1 to No. 8 UCLA on Breast Cancer awareness night.
The Huskies (4-7-3) fell behind early, conceding a beautifully worked team goal in the 12th minute as UCLA striker Reilyn Turner capped off the move with a thumping finish into the roof of the net.
“They turned the corner and put away a good goal,” head coach Nicole Van Dyke said. “There’s one or two things we gotta improve upon, but the product was there for us.”
It didn’t take long for things to get worse. The Bruins lengthened their lead in the 31st minute, as another spell of pressure proved too much for the Huskies, as they gave away a penalty per a handball within the 18, which was coolly placed in the bottom left corner by Mia Fishel.
The Huskies remained one-dimensional, lacking much offensive ingenuity and relying solely on the long ball, reverting to a game devoid of meaningful possession.
“Hopefully come Sunday they’ll start going in [the net],” Van Dyke said. “I’m always proud of this team.”
Washington’s best opportunities arose from set-pieces as senior Summer Yates tested UCLA’s keeper multiple times from dangerous positions, her first free-kick barely parried away by the outstretched goalkeeper.
The Huskies managed few meaningful looks from open-play, the majority of which coming from Yates as well.
With little time in the season remaining to right the ship, the Huskies main focus remains to muster as many positive results as possible and maintain a week-to-week approach to the remainder of the season.
Van Dyke saw positives in today’s defeat, pointing to the chances Washington was able to manage against a stout UCLA side.
“I know we were down two zero, but there were moments in the game where you knew a goal was coming,” Van Dyke said. “I’m proud of the way we played tonight, I thought we played them pretty straight up, drove at them, and created a lot of chances.”
Following the 4-1 win over Arizona, Washington came into the match with high hopes to upset the dominant, undefeated UCLA team.
The Huskies managed a consolation goal in the 75th minute as senior Olivia Van Der Jagt finished home a bouncing ball following a UW corner. The Bruins soon answered as Fishel scored her second of the game off a beautiful cross from the wing.
The Huskies continue their weekend on Sunday, Oct. 24, as they host the Trojans at noon at Husky Soccer Stadium.
Reach writer Rajan Hans at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @RajanHans14
