Huskies stuffed again offensively in scoreless draw with Cougars

The No. 24 Washington women’s soccer team ran into a wall by the name of Marissa Zucchetto Friday night, as the Washington State senior goalkeeper put on a staggering 13-save performance in the final matchup of the regular season for both sides.
The trend of defensive dominance continued for the Huskies (9-3-3, 5-3-3 Pac-12), as they claimed their seventh clean sheet of the season, in one of their best performances to date, allowing only a single shot to reach goalkeeper Olivia Sekany.
Head coach Nicole Van Dyke’s style of play was evident against the Cougars (6-3-3, 2-2-3 Pac-12), as the Huskies’ consistency resulted in one of the best defensive performances of the season.
Senior Kaylene Pang saw out her final regular season game as a Husky, playing all 110 minutes. As per usual, Pang capped off her career with a third consecutive season playing every single minute, a testament to her durability and consistency.
The offense could not find a way through however, as the UW peppered the WSU goal to no avail. In a repeat of the matchup with Colorado at the start of the season, Washington put 24 shots on the board, but could put none away, as WSU sneaked away with a draw, in what could’ve easily been a blowout.
Zucchetto put the squad on her back, as she redeemed herself for the mistake which cost the Cougars in their last matchup against the Huskies. After their last meeting, the Cougars shored up their backline a bit, minimizing the impact of the Huskies’ pacy wingers.
Washington now turns its attention to tournament selection, set for Monday, April 19. The UW has been preparing for the postseason for a while now, as Van Dyke made it apparent early on that this team was hungry for the postseason.
The Women’s National Championship will be decided in North Carolina, with all 48 women’s teams in attendance. Thus, the Huskies set their sights on the east, in hopes of lifting silverware on May 17 to cap off a strong first season for Van Dyke.
Reach writer Rajan Hans at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @RajanHans14
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.