Yates' late goal gives Washington the win over Colorado

After a draw Friday, the Washington women’ s soccer team found its groove, beating Colorado 2-1, courtesy of a brace from Summer Yates. The Huskies dominated the match, pinning the Buffaloes back early, and the UW put 11 shots on target while CU only managed one.
Despite the pressure, a slight mishap led to the first goal against this season. After junior Summer Yates put the Huskies (3-0-1) on top in the 18th minute with her first goal of the season, the Buffaloes won a free kick at the midway line in the 44th minute. The subsequent ball into the UW box was flicked on by freshman Shyra James and found it’s way into the net.
“They disrupted play and Colorado is good at set pieces,” head coach Nicole Van Dyke said. “We need to make sure we’re being a bit smarter there and maybe lost a mark, but I think we showed that we deserve to win the game”
Coming back from half, the Huskies re-established their game plan, and once again controlled the game.
“We wanted to get the ball moving and capitalize on opportunities,” Van Dyke said. “It’s evident in however many shots versus theirs, it’s fine tuning in the box, trying to do something special, be a little braver.”
Following a long spell of possession, Washington made the most of their pressure, with Yates scoring her second goal of the game in the 86th minute after Olivia Van Der Jagt headed along a cross from junior Ruby Hellstrom and Yates found herself alone in front of goal, tapping the ball into the back of the net and completing the show of dominance.
“I think we’re still developing as a team, and we just need to keep applying pressure,” Yates said. “We felt like we deserved to win on friday, and today was about finding our juju, it felt like the cherry on top for the weekend.”
The Huskies' defense was once again on full display, despite their first concession of the year. With only one shot on target the Buffaloes(3-1-1) could get nothing going throughout the game, with each counter attack stymied by the center back tandem of redshirt sophomore Shae Holmes and senior Kaylene Pang.
“It just gives us more things to work on in training and just continue to improve on”, Van Dyke said. “But I think from back to middle to final third we were pretty good and did some really good things but it’s just that final little piece so we want to keep layering that on”
Washington will look to build off Friday’s victory in their first game away from home as they take a trip to the desert to face the Arizona Friday, Mar. 5 with kickoff at 5 p.m. PT.
Reach contributing writer Rajan Hans at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @RajanHans14
