Huskies earn series win over Golden Bears as offense stays hot

Those walking by Husky Softball Stadium on Friday afternoon were treated to a spray of balls leaving the ballpark.
Two of those were home runs from the No. 6 Washington softball team, which relied on the long ball for the second-straight day to guide it to a 8-4 victory over California.
"The gals are too strong for the little league field we play on," head coach Heather Tarr said after the game.
A number of other balls left the ballpark, with many drifting just foul in Game 1, while the UW allowed Cal to add two to the home run tally in Game 2.
While senior Gabbie Plain (16-0) — who made her second straight start in Game 1 after shutting out the Golden Bears on Thursday — did not allow a home run, it was unusual for opposing bats to meet Plain’s ball, let alone hit it hard. The Australian got roughed up, allowing four runs on seven hits in five innings of work. It was the most hits allowed by Plain since the 2020 season-opener against Georgia Tech, when she allowed eight.
Plain struggled with a tight strike zone in the first inning, walking the leadoff batter. From there, the Bears (12-10, 1-7 Pac-12) didn’t even need a ball to travel more than 100 feet to open the scoring as a bloop hit, a fielder’s choice, and an infield single gave them an early 1-0 lead.
But the Huskies’ (27-4, 5-2 Pac-12) offense did enough to keep the game mostly stress-free. Washington quickly responded in the bottom of the inning as California starter Sona Halajian (1-6) walked two batters and committed an error before senior Noelle Hee hit a sacrifice fly to tie the game at one.
Despite not a single hit, it was impressive plate discipline from the Huskies which led to the run, a theme Tarr has stressed all season.
“It’s always hard when you’re not sure about the command,” she said. “Mostly you’re going to walk a little bit, maybe the hitting is not going to be as contagious, because there’s walks intermittently and there’s not a lot of strikes being thrown, but all we can do is pass the bat and score runs in the way that we can.”
Plain looked more like her typical self in the middle of the game as the UW offense took over. She retired the side in the second and fourth innings and allowed one more run in the third, which put Cal in front at 2-1 at the time, but the offense wasted no time in responding in the bottom of the third.
Junior Baylee Klingler led off the home third with a four-pitch walk before junior Sami Reynolds singled to put two on for sixth-year senior Morganne Flores.
Unlike in the first inning, Cal chose not to pitch around the All-American catcher.
Flores took advantage, hitting a home run for the fourth-straight game, a three-run shot to left field to give Washington a 4-2 lead.
After going hitless Thursday, fifth-year senior Sis Bates hit an RBI single in the fourth inning to extend the UW lead to 5-2, before the power reemerged. Klingler added to her team-leading home run tally of 12 with a two-run round-tripper to extend the lead to 7-2. The cushion for Plain built to six runs, as sophomore Kelley Lynch hit an RBI double later in the inning.
Although she wouldn’t need all of the support, Plain struggled against the top of the Cal order for the third time. The Bears cut into the lead, scoring two runs as Plain began to lose command, allowing three hits, hitting one batter, and throwing a wild pitch.
Plain’s ERA climbed above 1.00 for the first time this season, as it sits at 1.02 after Friday’s start.
Freshman Sarah Willis pitched the final two innings for the Huskies, holding the Bears hitless while striking out two.
Defensive gems highlight Game 2
During the past few seasons, the UW defense has become a highlight-producing machine.
From Bates’ flashy glove at shortstop to the outfielders' nearly unlimited range, opponents have a tough time getting the ball by the Huskies’ defense.
There was no better example than Game 2 of Friday’s doubleheader, as the Huskies limited the Bears to just five hits, winning 6-3.
Lynch (5-3) got the start and put up one of her best performances of the season. Two solo home runs did little to damage her statline, as Lynch struck out nine across six innings of work, allowing just three runs.
“Kelley is going to give up a home run, as long as they’re solo shots we’ll be able to win games with her,” Tarr said. “She throws rise balls, they get hit and a lot of times they go out.”
Defense surely aided the sophomore, though, as left fielder Sami Reynolds and center fielder Jadelyn Allchin both came up with highlight-worthy catches. Klingler and Flores both flashed the leather, as Klingler made a leaping snag at third base in the first inning, with Flores recording an unassisted groundout at first in the fifth.
Reynolds made an array of plays in the outfield, with a few running snags and an impressive sliding catch in the seventh inning that helped fend off any comeback attempt from Cal.
“I don’t like diving head-first if I don’t have to,” Reynolds said. “The slide just helps me buy a little more time for the ball to travel down and catch it at my chest and at my eye-level.”
The power side of Washington’s offense was held in check by Cal starter Haylei Archer (5-3), as the UW failed to record a home run in Game 2, but the bats were not fully contained.
Benefiting from three walks from Archer, the UW scored four runs across the first 2 1/3 innings on its way to eight hits on the game, as the top three bats in the lineup combined for five of the six runs scored.
After a solo home run that just sneaked over the right field foul pole in the top of the sixth to cut the UW lead to 4-3, Washington answered with a two-run bottom of the inning. Reynolds bounced a single into center field to provide the first insurance run and Flores followed with her own RBI single to push the lead to three.
“Just having a runner on second, I know my job is to score [junior Madison Huskey],” Reynolds said. “I was just looking to get it through the infield so the runner on second could score.
Willis again closed out the game, sending down the Bears’ in order and adding a strikeout, bringing the team total to 10 on the game. In three innings across both games, Willis did not allow a hit and lowered her ERA to 3.23.
The pitching was an encouraging sign for Tarr, who had seen her young pitches get roughed up in many games so far this season.
“Kelley and Sarah combining for 10 strikeouts and only giving up one walk, that was a big victory for them. Growing and learning, that was huge.”
Washington looks for the weekend sweep on Sunday, April 3, with first pitch scheduled for noon.
Reach Co-Sports Editor Anthony Edwards at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @edwardsanthonyb
Like what you're reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
