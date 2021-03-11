‘We are where we want to be’: Huskies head home looking for rebound

Following a series split in Eugene, Oregon, the No. 8 Washington volleyball team returns home to begin the final month of the regular season.
With the NCAA tournament already looming, this weekend should come as a bit of a relief for Washington, who need to rebound quickly and keep energy high as they come off a five-set loss to No. 19 Oregon. As they flow through the last month of the regular season, the Huskies (11-3 Pac-12) are set up with some easier matchups ahead, hopefully allowing the team to find a comfortable rhythm and minimize losses.
“The last month has kind of snuck up on us,” head coach Keegan Cook said. “Twenty-two matches feels like a really long conference season, but when you say you only have four weeks left before the tournament, there's just a little bit of urgency there to really kinda get things locked up in place.”
Even though Washington fell in the second matchup to Oregon, the only worrisome part of the weekend was Washington’s quick loss of momentum Sunday, when it let three straight sets slip out of its hands after winning the first two.
Defense in the second match cost the Huskies, who didn’t block as strong as usual and committed nine net errors, giving Oregon automatic side outs.
But the loss was less an issue of skill and more a stunned response to Oregon’s drastic improvement and hitting success.
“When you win the first match, there’s this interesting challenge of, ‘OK, everything went well, what do we need to change?’” Cook said. “‘And what do we need to keep the same?’ I think Oregon made some good adjustments.”
The loss bumped Washington down a slot to No. 8, but it still remains a notch above No. 9 Utah, keeping it the highest nationally ranked Pac-12 team, but third in the Pac-12 standings.
Noticeable serving improvements accompanied the weekend against Oregon, but Cook noted that he still wants to find “undeniable pressure” through aggressive serving and push opponents’ serve receive at every opportunity.
As Washington takes on USC, serving will be on everyone’s mind.
“They’re the most aggressive serving team in the conference,” Cook said. “They’re not afraid to make errors, and the ones that they get in are extremely tough. They’re going to really push us, and they’re really gonna let loose from the service line.”
The Trojans (3-5 Pac-12) will be the Huskies’ first opponent severely impacted by COVID-19 issues within the program. Because six of its games have been cancelled this season, USC will come with much less game experience and practice time than the average conference opponent.
Although any team within the Pac-12 presents a challenge, this week will likely be one of Washington’s less stressful matchups if it can continue on the strong path it's been on so far this year. The first game of the weekend begins Friday, March 12 at 6 p.m.
“We are where we want to be,” Cook said. “And we have a good sense of what we need to work on for this last month.”
Reach Assistant Sports Editor Sydney Nash at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @sydneym_nash
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.