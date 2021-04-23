UCLA’s three-run third inning ends UW’s 10-game conference winning streak

Fifty minutes into a top-five matchup between the No. 4 Washington softball team and No. 2 UCLA, things were going precisely as expected.
The Pac-12’s best pitchers, Washington’s Gabbie Plain and UCLA’s Rachel Garcia, were stride-for-stride, each facing the minimum through two innings. But then, Plain (23-1) blinked, allowing an infield single and a free pass to the Bruins in the third inning, putting two on with two outs for Briana Perez.
One swing of the bat spoiled Plain’s perfect record and the Huskies’ 10-game conference winning streak, as Perez launched a three-run home run to right field, proving to be enough for the Bruins’ in a 6-1 victory in Game 1 of the weekend series.
Offense was at a premium for the Huskies on Friday night in Los Angeles, with Garcia (8-0) continuing her dominance of Washington batters. The Huskies (34-7, 12-3 Pac-12) were held to three hits, as Garcia extended her streak without allowing an earned run to Washington to 43 consecutive innings. Most recently the UW scored against Garcia during the 2017 Women’s College World Series in a 1-0 win.
The only run that the Huskies managed against the Bruins (26-2, 9-1 Pac-12) came in the fourth inning. Graduate senior Sis Bates broke up Garcia’s no-hit bid with an infield single to lead off the inning. Batting second in the UW order for the first time in her career, junior Sami Reynolds took Bates’ spot at first base on a fielder’s choice, then advanced to second on a single from junior Baylee Klingler.
It looked like Garcia was going to escape the inning with a double play, getting graduate senior Morganne Flores to hit a grounder to short, but second baseman Briana Perez threw the ball high to first, allowing Reynolds to score and cutting the lead to 3-1.
UCLA immediately pushed the lead back to three in the bottom of the inning. The first two batters reached on a walk and a double off the glove of Plain, forcing her out of the game after just three-plus innings of work.
Senior Pat Moore took over for the Huskies, retiring three straight Bruins to end the inning, but not before Alyssa Garcia lifted a sacrifice fly to right field with one out to extend the UCLA lead to 4-1. With the run being charged to Plain, it was just the second time this season that she had allowed four or more runs in a game.
Moore looked sharp in the fifth inning, retiring the Bruins in order, but was tagged for two runs in the sixth inning on a solo home run from Aliyah Jordan and an RBI-single.
Washington will hope Plain’s pitching is sharper Saturday, April 24 as it takes on UCLA in a doubleheader. Game 1 is scheduled for 4 p.m., with the weekend’s non-conference game to follow.
