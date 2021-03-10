‘He just plays hard’: Green’s heroics fall short as UW crashes out of Pac-12 tournament

It took a minute for Quade Green to get up.
With a minute left and the No. 10 Washington men’s basketball team trailing seventh-seeded Utah 95-84 in the first round of the Pac-12 Tournament, Green knifed into the paint. Weaving around the Ute forwards, the senior drew contact as he rose for the layup and crashed to the ground hard for the second time in the game.
The layup gave Green 27 points, securing a career-high for the senior in potentially the final game of his collegiate career, and he wasn’t done. After getting to his feet and jogging back down the court, Green scored four more points in the final minute of the game, powering the UW’s furious fourth quarter comeback with a competitiveness that junior Jamal Bey said is crucial to the team’s success.
“Quade brings everything — he brings our fire, one of our leaders on this team,” he said. “He’s a great point guard and obviously he’s a great scorer, he showed that tonight. I love that dude, he plays his tail off.”
However, Green’s effort wasn’t enough. For the second consecutive year, Washington crashed out of the Pac-12 tournament in the first round as it lost to Utah, 98-95. The Huskies and the Utes combined to score 193 points, breaking the tournament record for most points scored in the game.
And early on, it was clear the game was going to be a shootout. Washington gave up 47 points in the first half, as Utah forward Timmy Allen and sharpshooter Alfonso Plummer combined for 25 points, exploding on a 20-2 run just four minutes after tipoff and putting the UW in a hole. UW Head coach Mike Hopkins credited the Utes (12-12, 8-11 Pac-12) for having the composure to hit open shots.
“They were on fire,” he said. “Every time they were open they were making it — big guys were making it, guards were making it. We went through a bit of a lull when they went up 20-10 and that hurt us.”
Yet Green and the Huskies (5-16, 4-16 Pac-12) did enough to hang around. The Huskies got contributions from every player who stepped on the court in the first half, led by Green’s nine points to trail by just 12 going into the break.
Out of the break though, it seemed the Utes had put the game away. Washington failed to take advantage of a hot start which cut the deficit to 10, and Utah expanded its lead to 19 points with five minutes remaining.
Then, Green took over. Seemingly the only UW player able to buy a bucket for large parts of the game, the senior willed Washington back into the game. Green scored a career-high 31 points on an efficient 10-of-18 performance from the field, and added seven assists and three rebounds. He also put his body on the line snatching two steals and earning nine free throws, nailing all of them.
“He just plays hard,” Hopkins said. “He’s a great teammate, came all the way from Philadelphia, and I just wish we could’ve given him more wins this year.”
Green also found some support in the form of junior Jamal Bey. Playing in his hometown of Las Vegas, Bey scored 18 points and made three clutch three-pointers in the final five minutes as the Huskies fought to keep their season alive. Taking advantage of the Utes’ 16 turnovers and breaking out a full court press defense late in the half, Washington outscord Utah 60-51 in the second half.
“We just kept fighting,” Hopkins said. “We weren’t shooting the ball well, then we got a little bit of rhythm and started making some shots, gave ourselves a chance with the press but came up a little bit short,”
The lead the Utes built was simply too much to overcome. Utah shot 60.4% from the field and 53.8% from three-point range. Allen finished the night with 24 points with Plummer right behind him, scoring 21. Six different Utes scored in double digits, even with the absence of key rotational piece Ryland Jones due to injury. Utah also took 27 free throws Wednesday night, more than double Washington’s 13.
Despite the Utes’ onslaught of offense, Green kept pressing. The senior scored eight points in the final five minutes and provided an assist as Washington desperately fought to stay in the game.
Just a year after missing half the season due to academic ineligibility, Green gave everything he had in an attempt to will the Huskies to victory Wednesday in Las Vegas, and Hopkins thinks Green’s performance was a demonstration of the growth the senior has undergone in his two years on Montlake as he prepares to graduate.
“He’s shown a lot of progress, not only on the court but in his life so I’m really proud of him,” he said.
Reach Sports Editor Andy Yamashita at Sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @ANYamashita
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.