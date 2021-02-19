Turnovers beset Washington against stout Stanford defense

On its first offensive possession against Stanford, the Washington men’s basketball team swung the ball along the perimeter, posing no legitimate threats until an errant pass ricocheted off the leg of senior forward Hameir Wright and bounced harmlessly out of bounds,
From there, little improved for the Huskies (4-17, 3-13 Pac-12), who failed to get anything going on the offensive end in what would eventually become a 79-61 blowout defeat.
Just three days removed from what may have been the season’s most efficient offensive performance, Washington sputtered, turning the ball over 20 times while assisting on just eight baskets. Following the loss, head coach Mike Hopkins identified the root behind his team’s sloppy tendencies.
“When we get organized, are in the right spot, and are sharing the ball, we end up getting good shots,” he said. “When we go a little rogue and sometimes are over-playing a little bit and trying to do too much, rather than sharing the ball, that’s when we turn it over and bad shots come.”
Heading the Huskies’ turnover problems were its point guards, as Quade Green gave the ball away four times in 21 minutes, while Marcus Tsohonis and Nate Pryor coughed it up three times apiece in 23 and 15 minutes respectively.
As a result of the onslaught turnovers and self-inflicted errors, the Huskies never appeared to settle into the game, preventing them from developing any rhythm or offensive flow. As a team, Washington shot just 32.1% from the field in the first half and 28.6% from three.
Green, who leads the Huskies in scoring averaging just over 15 points per game, was held scoreless in the first half, finishing the game with just five points on 2-of-9 shooting. Tsohonis, who set his career high with 29-points against WSU, logged four points while going 0-of-4 from beyond the arc.
As a team, Washington went 8-of-25 from distance. Junior guard Jamal Bey, who leads the Pac-12 in three-point percentage at 52.9%, made one three on just two attempts, but Hopkins wants his guard to make more of an impact from range.
“I thought we got some good [looks],” Hopkins said. “I also thought we forced some. I felt like Jamal Bey had four or five that he didn’t shoot and we need him to shoot those.”
In consequence of the Huskies unsuccessful three-point shooting barrage, they were outscored in the paint 50-28. Though Hopkins voiced his disapproval with some of the officiating with regards to Washington’s interior play, the team seemingly made little effort to attack the basket, which was evident in their one free throw attempt.
A heap of garbage time points gave the Huskies somewhat of a statistical boost, trimming the final deficit from 26 to 18, but the game was seemingly over just minutes into the second half.
After trailing by just 10 at the break, Washington fell victim to a quick Stanford run to open the second half, which prompted Hopkins to go deep into his bench in search of production.
“I felt like our guys’ energy levels were really low,” Hopkins said. “We weren’t executing, we weren’t getting to the right spots, so I put guys in that haven’t played that want an opportunity to play.”
The Huskies next opportunity comes Saturday at 7:00 when they host Cal in their final home game of the season.
