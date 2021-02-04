Huskies remain undefeated in individual matches against SU

With another efficient performance on Thursday afternoon, the Washington women’s tennis team continued its perfect homestand to open the season, defeating Seattle University seven matches to none.
After two clean sweeps over the weekend against Idaho, the Huskies (3-0) strolled into Nordstrom Tennis Center with more of the same swagger to start the second week of their shortened season. The results? Almost identical.
UW senior captain Vanessa Wong and junior Sedona Gallagher started doubles play with a 6-0 bagel of their Seattle U opponents, setting the tone for another rather unceremoniously quick match.
Meanwhile, at second and third-doubles, the Huskies combined to defeat the Redhawks (0-1) 12-2. In all, the doubles teams only dropped two games in all three sets, marking the lowest total of the season — a number that has decreased steadily across the first three matches.
Not much changed when the women took the courts for singles. Gallagher led the way with a 6-0, 6-1 victory, her most decisive win of the year and a much different narrative from the three-set victory she pulled off against Idaho on Sunday.
Across all 15 sets played, only two UW players lost even three games to their Seattle U adversaries — junior Zoey Weil and freshman Tara Chilton. Despite less-than overwhelming starts, both women went on to wrap up their matches in clinical fashion, winning 6-3, 6-2 and 6-3, 6-0, respectively.
Granted, Thursday’s competition was the first for the Redhawks in 2021, just one year and a dramatically elongated break removed from a their 4-11 campaign during the 2019-20 season.
Still, regardless of somewhat unchallenging opponents, the Huskies’ dominance over their first three matches has revealed one thing — they’re not here to mess around in 2021.
In Wong’s final season at the UW, the Huskies have bounded out of the gates to start the year, wielding their rackets with sizzling energy, winning for each other and warning visiting teams that they mean business, no matter their record.
The Huskies will play their cross-town rivals once again next Thursday, aiming to rattle off their fourth-straight victory to start the year and add to a blistering hot 21-0 individual match record in 2021.
Reach reporter Nick Mendro at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @m_mendro
