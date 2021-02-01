UW cross country gets season underway at the Silver State Challenge

The cross country race in Las Vegas was the Huskies’ first race in 437 days.
The rust was clearly shown with the women's team overall placing fourth, while the men’s team placed third overall at the UNLV XC Invite. The leader on the women’s team was Haley Herberg placing fifth and the leader on the men’s team was Talon Hull placing third.
Herberg is a junior from Mission Viejo, California. This is Herberg’s second year at UW as she transferred here from Oklahoma following the 2018-2019 season.
At the Silver State Challenge, Herberg ran a time of 20 minutes and 1.6 seconds, which is her best time running a cross country event for UW. Fifth place is also her best finish as a UW runner, with the Mission Viejo native’s best finish last year being 25th, which was accomplished at the Pac-12 championships.
Hul, a senior from Ogden, Utah, ran a time of 23 minutes and 1.8 seconds, finishing a little more than ten seconds behind the first place runner. The senior placed third, which is his second best finish at a collegiate cross country event, as his best finish was second place at the 2018 Pac-12 cross country championships.
Another notable performer from the race in Las Vegas was Naoimi Smith who placed sixth in the women’s race. Smith is a freshman from Woodway, Washington. The freshman ran a time of 20 minutes and 4.7 seconds, which was just three seconds slower than Herberg.
On the men’s side, freshman Luke Houser, junior Alex Slenning, and junior Issac Green all managed to place in the top 20 at the event.
Washington will be looking to improve their times before their next meet, which is the UNLV XC Challenge Friday, Feb. 19.
Reach reporter Nathan Mathisen at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @NathanMathisen
