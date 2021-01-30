Huskies show improvement but Utes prove too much in second meet of season

Despite a more complete performance than last weekend, the Washington gymnastics team was unable to come away with a victory on the road against No. 4 Utah, dropping its second straight meet, 197.475-193.300.
The Huskies (0-2) began on uneven bars in a shaky fashion, with a fall and only one gymnast scoring greater than a 9.725. Washington’s score of 48.100 on bars was one-tenth of a point greater than last week, though, a sign of things to come in a night full of improvement.
While Washington struggled, Utah opened the meet on vault, sticking landing after landing on its way to an early 49.225-48.100 lead.
After the teams switched events, Utah continued to perform well on bars, with three gymnasts scoring higher than anyone from Washington, including six of the top seven scores in the event.
On vault, the Huskies were led by junior Amara Cunningham’s 9.850. The typically consistent Geneva Thompson received the lowest score of her Washington career in the event at 9.750.
The senior’s struggles carried over to floor where her first tumbling pass ended in a fall, as she managed only a 8.750. Cunningham continued her good night, finishing second overall on the floor with a 9.875.
Utah was nearly flawless on beam, as its 49.575 was its highest in any event. The Utes were led by Maile O’Keefe, who scored a 10.000, only the second perfect score on beam all season in the NCAA.
While the Huskies were not exactly in position to challenge the Utes heading into the final rotation, trailing 148.100-145.600, they were three-tenths of a point ahead of last week’s score against Oregon State. The biggest improvement of the night was on beam for Washington, as its score of 47.900 was a much better than last weekend’s 47.575.
Thompson redeemed herself on beam, leading Washington with a 9.800 as the Huskies closed the meet strong.
Skylar Kilhough-Wilhelm, who last week became the first freshman to compete in all-around for Huskies since 2014, scored 39.000 points, the highest of any Washington gymnast this season.
Washington returns home next Monday for its first home meet since March 1, 2020. The UW will be seeking redemption against Oregon State. The Beavers topped the Huskies last weekend, 194.925-192.875.
Reach reporter Anthony Edwards at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @edwardsanthonyb
