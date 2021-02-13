Two events and two wins for Evan Mafilas at the UW Invitational

At the UW Invitational, junior Evan Mafilas was a lone bright spot during an overall disappointing day for the Huskies, as they only won three races all day.
The junior had been trying to get out in front in his races at the previous meets and had been unsuccessful. At today's meet, Mafilas finally got a lead off the start and didn’t look back as he recorded a new PR in the men’s 400 meter dash.
“For me personally I know it’s really hard for me to get out fast in here and I’m happy that I finally did it because it’s probably the first time in my career here at UW that I’ve actually gotten in front in the beginning of the race and like I said it ended up working out for the better.”
Mafilas ran a time of 47.59 seconds, a new PR, and also just fractions of a second outside of the top ten list. Mafilas credits his strong performance due to his great week of training and also setting his mind to being the runner who gets out front to start.
“I just felt pretty motivated today,” Mafilas said. “I’m a pretty good outdoor runner and to be honest I know this is my home track, but I’ve never really ran that fast in here for the [400 meter]. So today I kind of just set out a goal, I’m gonna try and dictate the race, you know get out in front, cause usually I’m running from behind and it ended up working in my favor finally for once.”
The junior also ran in the men’s 200 meter dash where he placed first with a time of 21.78, which was only .11 seconds off of his PR in the event. The Seattle native is finally starting to put it all together and it is showing in his performances on the track.
“I knew that it was always there cause training had been going really well,” he said. “I feel like it was just kind of putting it together once and now that I’ve got that confidence I know that I can do it again.”
Other notes:
Sophomore Parker Kennedy scored a PR during the qualifying 60 meter hurdles with a time of 8.72 seconds. Unfortunately in the finals he ran a time of 8.84 seconds, which put him in seventh place overall in the event.
Junior Kemuel Santana continued where he left off at the UW indoor preview, running the exact same time at 6.95 seconds in the 60 meter dash, which again was good enough for first place in the event. Santana also once again placed second in the men's 200 meter dash with a time of 21.92 seconds.
Junior Kelly Makin ran 4 minutes and 41.18 seconds in the women's mile run, setting a new PR for her by 15 seconds, however, her time was only good enough for eighth overall in the event.
Freshman Daniel Maton ran 4 minutes and 8.65 seconds in the men's mile run, setting a new PR by 3 seconds. Despite the PR, his time was also only good enough for eighth overall in the event.
The UW women’s 4x400 relay team placed second running a time of 3 minutes and 56.32 seconds
The Huskies will be back at Dempsey Indoor on Thursday, Feb. 25 for day one of the Husky Classic.
