Tokyo Dawgs: Former Huskies earn medals in softball on Day 4

The University of Washington has acted as a pipeline to the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, with dozens of former and current Huskies in Japan for this summer’s games. Tokyo Dawgs highlights the recent performances of Huskies as they compete for gold.
USA softball vs. Japan (UW alums: Ali Aguilar and Heather Tarr)
After winning five straight games to open the Olympics, Team USA couldn’t keep the magic going in the gold-medal softball game. The Americans were shut out by the Japanese in a 2-0 loss after winning the day previous against the same opponent. Japan reclaimed the gold medal 13 years after the last Olympic softball game (Beijing 2008), while Team USA settled for silver for the second straight Olympics.
Washington alum Ali Aguilar was a bright spot in the U.S. batting order, drawing a walk in the fifth inning. She finished the Olympics with two hits and two RBIs in six games. Another UW alum and current head coach Heather Tarr served as an assistant coach to Team USA in Tokyo.
Softball’s reinstallation to the Olympics was relatively short, as the sport will not be a part of the 2024 games in Paris. It will likely return to the Los Angeles games in 2028.
Canada softball vs. Mexico (UW alums: Danielle Lawrie, Jenn Salling, Victoria Hayward, Gabbie Plain)
Washington softball alumnae also shined for the Canadian National Team in the bronze-medal game against Mexico. The Canadians earned their first-ever Olympic softball medal with a 3-2 victory.
Danielle Lawrie led the way for Canada with 2 1/3 shutout innings, recording four strikeouts and earning the win. She finished the Olympics with 11 1/3 innings pitched without allowing an earned run.
Jenn Salling and Victoria Hayward both reached base twice in the game, Salling with a walk and a single, Hayward with a double and a single.
Salling’s .571 batting average and .929 slugging percentage led all softball players in the Olympics, while Hayward topped the leaderboard with seven runs scored across the week of play.
USA women’s 3x3 basketball (UW alumna: Kelsey Plum)
In the final game of group play, it wasn’t quite the night for the U.S. women’s 3x3 basketball team. After hitting the game-winning shot in the previous day, UW alum Kelsey Plum couldn’t serve as the hero on Tuesday, as her last-second shot was blocked, sealing the 20-18 win for Japan.
Plum scored just two points and was 2-for-9 from the field in eight minutes of play.
The United States will play France on Wednesday, July 27 in the 3x3 semifinals at 1 a.m. PST.
