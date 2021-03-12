Huskies win third match in a row for first time this season

After winning two matches straight, the Washington mens’ tennis team won its third match in a row for the first time this season with a 6-1 win against Portland.
In the doubles match, sophomore Clement Chidekh and senior Thibaut Cancel were outmatched as they lost 6-1. Meanwhile doubles pair freshman Han Chih-Lin and sophomore Ewen Lumsden dominated in a 6-0 victory.
It was then up to junior Jack Davis and senior Alexis Alvarez to decide the doubles point. After being tied at 6-6, Davis and Alvarez were unable to win the tiebreaker, giving the Pilots (4-1) an early 1-0 lead.
Despite the loss in the doubles matches, the Huskies (7-5, 0-2 Pac-12) dominated and won every point in the singles matches.
“Whether you get it or not, the doubles is only one point,” Davis said. “Like today, we lost the doubles point and then still won 6-1 since we played well in the singles. It’s great if you get it but it’s also only one point.”
With the score at 3-1, Chidekh won his first set 6-4 and was down in the second 5-2. With his back to the wall, Chidekh was able to come back to force a tiebreaker and win it 7-5 to give the Huskies their fourth point and guarantee their third win in a row.
On top of his doubles match, Davis faced another close match during the singles. After losing the first set 6-4, he was able to come back and win the second set 6-4 to force a third. In the third set, Davis came out on top with another 6-4 win to give the Huskies their fifth point.
The only other third set was played by sophomore Jack Pulliam who lost his first set 6-3 and won his second set 6-3. With the score already at 5-1, Pulliam put in a strong performance in the third set to give Washington its sixth point and deny Portland a point in the singles matches.
Junior Adam Torocsik faced two close sets against his opponent and was able to close out both of them, finishing 6-4, 6-4.
Lumsden was the first to finish his singles match, as he won convincingly in two sets, 6-2, 6-0. Lin joined Lumsden soon after, as he also quickly finished in two sets, 6-2, 6-1.
Despite the 6-1 score, Anger believes that Portland provided stiff competition for Washington and that this was a learning experience for the team.
“They were definitely the toughest team we’ve played here at home,” Anger said. “I think this match will help us moving forward.”
Washington seeks its fourth win in a row against Utah on March 19 at 3 p.m. for its third Pac-12 match of the season.
Reach contributing writer Spencer Smith at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @spencerssmith24
