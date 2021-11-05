Huskies put on solid performance in fifth sweep of the season

The Washington women’s volleyball team executed its game almost flawlessly Friday night, as it beat Arizona State 3-0 (25-16, 25-17, 25-16) for its 10th conference win of the season.
The Huskies (17-4, 10-3 Pac-12) started out strong, showing that their first set struggles that they faced early on in the season are now behind them.
With 18 kills and a hitting percentage above .350, Washington dominated the first set with a 25-16 win.
“From the very first assignment, it felt like we were on top of what we were doing,” head coach Keegan Cook said. “Just felt like pressure from start to finish that we were administering.”
The momentum only continued for the Huskies in the second set, as they took an early lead and maintained that throughout the set. Junior Claire Hoffman and senior Samantha Drechsel combined for a total of 11 kills in the set, leading Washington to a commanding 2-0 lead.
The third set was no different than the others. With the help of five aces, including three from Hoffman, and a hitting percentage above .270, the Huskies closed out the sweep with another 25-16 victory.
The win proves to be an important one, as the Huskies faced defeat against UCLA last week for the first time in nine matches. However, that loss seemed to only fire up the Huskies tonight.
“Something I try not to take for granted in this team is their ability to respond,” Cook said. “The defensive intensity is what I enjoyed most from the group. It was a real commitment from start to finish on that side of the ball.”
Once again, Drechsel and Hoffman led the offense for the Huskies, combining for 26 kills and hitting .200 and .351, respectively. Hoffman also contributed in serving, recording four aces, and Drechsel helped out on the defensive end, finishing with 11 digs.
Freshman Lauren Bays also played an impressive game at the libero position, as she led the defense with 14 digs. She has proven to be a crucial piece to this Washington team and helped hold Arizona State to zero aces.
“I thought Lauren Bays was fantastic back there,” Cook said. “A lot of balls came her way and she was ready for it and responded.”
The Huskies look to record another win when they face Arizona on Sunday, Nov. 7 at 12 p.m.
