Huskies earn first Pac-12 victory in hard-fought battle against Ducks

Heading into Saturday’s match with a 0-5 Pac-12 record, the Washington men’s tennis team was looking to get in the winning column against a bitter rival: Oregon.
The Huskies got revenge from a gut-wrenching loss earlier in the season and earned their first conference win of the season, defeating the Ducks, 6-1.
After failing to win the doubles point for five consecutive matches, the Huskies (10-9, 1-5 Pac-12) were able to end their losing streak in a dominant doubles performance. Freshman Han-Chih Lin and sophomore Ewen Lumsden went on a roll, winning their set 6-1. Then, Sophomore Clement Chidekh and senior Thibaut Cancel clinched the doubles point for Washington, winning 6-2.
With the overall score at 3-1, Lumsden was facing a third set in his singles match after splitting two sets, 6-4, 4-6. Leading 5-3 and facing game point, Lumsden’s opponent hit the ball into the net, which was followed by a resounding roar from the crowd. Lumsden and his teammates celebrated together, as he guaranteed Washington’s first Pac-12 win of the season.
“I was just really focused on the next point and just trying to play my game,” Lumsden said. “I managed to do that and stayed tough and got through it for the team.”
Chidekh faced another tough opponent Saturday in Oregon’s Emmanuel Coste [CQ] who is currently ranked 91st in the country. Facing a 3-1 deficit in the first set, Chidekh was able to turn things around and take the set in a narrow 7-5 win. The sophomore then closed out the second set 6-2, giving Washington an essential third point.
The French transfer once again proved his ability to face the top players in the nation and has earned his way into the top-75 singles players in the country.
Lin, who is the only freshman on the team, faced a very close match and handled it with the utmost confidence. After winning the first set 7-6, Lin was faced with a third set after losing 7-6 in the second. In the super tiebreaker for the third set, Lin closed it out with a decisive 10-4 win.
Junior Jack Pulliam also faced a tight match and was able to come out on top. He won the first set 7-5 and then lost the second 7-6, playing a full third set against his opponent. Pulliam went on to win the third set 6-4, giving the Huskies their sixth and final point of the night.
Junior Jack Davis was the first person to win a singles match for the Huskies. Playing on court three, Davis approached the game calmly and won in two sets, 6-4, 6-2.
Junior Adam Torocsik struggled to find a way to beat his opponent, as he gave the Ducks (13-4, 1-4 Pac-12) their only point of the game. After Torocsik lost both sets 6-3, the Huskies were up 2-1.
Since the match was outside at Quillian Tennis Stadium, more fans were able to attend Sunday’s rivalry meeting compared to the indoor restrictions of the pandemic. Having the support of the fans and hearing the crowd cheer them on proved to be an important factor in the Huskies’ win.
“It sure is nice to have fans come out,” head coach Matt Anger said. “We’re happy to be on the court and we’re happier if people are coming out and watching.”
On-deck for Washington is a mid-week home match against Seattle U. on Tuesday, April 13 at 3 p.m.
Reach reporter Spencer Smith at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @spencerssmith24
