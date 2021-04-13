Huskies withstand big ninth inning, ground Pilots for season series sweep

The Washington baseball team has seen its fair share of formidable opponents in the past few weeks. On Tuesday night, it got a chance to right the ship and capitalized, staving off Portland 6-4 to take the season series and stay hot after a 13-6 whipping of ASU on Sunday.
Since starting conference play against USC on Mar. 19, the Huskies (12-16, 3-9), have found themselves on somewhat of an uphill climb on a jagged staircase of Pac-12 foes, one week after another.
However, after another double-digit outburst in hits, the men in purple-and-gold appear to have found their stride offensively. Of course, it wasn’t all smooth sailing.
Leading 6-1 after a Christian Jones-powered top of the ninth inning extended the lead by two more runs, the UW coaching seemingly entered the home half of the ninth on a deep exhale, primed to return home to Seattle with an easy five-run victory.
After all, junior Davis Delorefice — stud closer and team-leader in ERA — had already dug his cleats into the mound an inning prior, ready to finish off the Pilots (16-15, 8-4).
Uncharacteristically, though, things didn’t go as planned.
A lead-off triple off Delorefice put the Huskies in uncharted territory. Still leading by a comfortable margin, it didn’t quite seem time yet to panic, especially after Delorefice struck out the next hitter.
After that, though, another two quick hits made everything that much more interesting, and suddenly it became a three-run ballgame. When it was all said and done, the Huskies got a harmless ground ball to the second-baseman and finished the game with a 6-4 victory.
The quick one-game road trip started with much more solid pitching than what it ended with.
Delorefice’s fellow junior pitcher, Gabe Smith, returned to his pristine 2020 season form in his second start of the 2021 campaign on Tuesday night. Smith worked four scoreless frames to set up his bullpen with plenty of room to work.
Fortunately, on the other side of the diamond, his offense built up enough of a buffer to withstand a three-run ninth inning. Freshman first baseman Will Simpson continued to assert his presence in the middle of the order, mashing his fifth home run of the year.
Another freshman, Cole Miller, also reminded head coach Lindsay Meggs why he deserves to climb skyward in the UW batting order, with a three-hit ball game — including a bases-clearing double in the first — Miller improved his season batting average to .316.
Miller wasn’t the only UW hitter to notch three hits, however. Senior shortstop Ramon Bramasco, who provided the Huskies with two safety-squeeze bunts on Sunday, also had three hits to continue his hot-streak.
Overall, the midweek matchup with Portland proved especially beneficial for a young Washington squad that needs all the momentum it can muster moving forward into the latter half of this 2021 season.
The team will get one more weekend series in Seattle to maintain that inertia, with Texas State coming to town this Friday, April 16. The three-game set starts at 5 p.m.
