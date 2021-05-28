Washington men’s rowing sweeps quarterfinals at the IRA Championships

Washington men’s rowing punched four tickets to Saturday’s finals on Friday, kicking off the 2021 IRA Championships with wins in every race.
The Huskies started early Friday morning in time trials to determine what heat they would be racing in at the semifinals. Overall at the time trials, Washington was the fastest boat in all four of the races.
The top two finishers in each heat were set to advance to the finals on Saturday. Washington’s varsity eight boat, which kicked off the races for the UW, left little doubt that they’d be rowing again the next day. With graduate student George Esau in the stroke seat, Washington rowed a time of 6:20.83, beating the second place finisher by four seconds and beating the third place finisher by just under nine seconds.
Washingtons’s second varsity eight also had a great semi final performance after getting off to a great start with an opening lead. That lead simply got larger and larger. The Huskies were led by Steve Rosts in the stroke seat, who helped the team row a time of 6:28.12 to beat the second place team 10.5 seconds.
Washington’s third varsity eight boat kept the winning trend up.
The third varsity was the closest race of the day for UW, but by the end it managed to pull off the first place finish with a time of 6:33.67, beating the second place boat by only two seconds and beating the third place boat by just under seven seconds.
The scheduled quarterfinals for the varsity four boats was cancelled and instead the finals will consist of the top seven finishers from the time trials earlier this morning. The Huskies were the top finisher in that race, so they will move onto the finals Saturday.
The Varsity four finals are scheduled to get underway Saturday morning at 5:20 a.m., followed by the third varsity eight final, the second varsity eight final, and then varsity eight final at 7:30 a.m to conclude the IRA Championships.
