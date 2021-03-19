Plain, Huskies win pitchers’ duel in Pac-12 opener against Wildcats

If Friday night was any indication, the No. 6 Washington softball team will be able to win any game this season, so long as senior Gabbie Plain is in the circle.
Playing its first conference game since May 2019, Plain’s arm was enough on a rainy night inside Husky Softball Stadium as Washington beat No. 7 Arizona 2-1.
Only one ball left the infield all game for the Wildcats (14-4), a home run from All-American catcher Dejah Mulipola, as Plain (11-0) worked a complete game, striking out a career-high 16 batters, allowing just two hits and one walk. In 11 starts this season, the senior has nine double-digit strikeout games, and is striking out 1.87 batters per inning.
“I know I couldn’t take an inning off or a pitch off because that team will punish you if you take any sort of break of mind,” Plain said.
But a brief moment, it looked like her start might end prematurely.
After retiring the first two batters in the top of the first inning, Plain looked down at her hand and jogged off of the field in the middle of the at-bat. A minute later, with her hand taped up, Plain returned to the circle, finishing off the inning with a strikeout.
“I’ve got a little skin on my finger, and on one of the pitches it just ripped right open, and the next it started bleeding everywhere, I thought that was a bit unsanitary,” she said.
With Plain dominating from the circle, the Huskies’ (21-2) bats got off to a hot start against Wildcats starter Mariah Lopez (4-1) in the first inning.
Junior Baylee Klingler reached base with one out, driving a double to the right field wall, and then advancing to third on a wild pitch. Then, the Pacific Northwest weather played into the host’s favor.
Fifth-year senior Morganne Flores hit a drive into left field in what looked to be a sure home run, but the ball got caught in the swirling wind as Arizona’s Janelle Meono was unable to make the catch at the track. Klingler jogged home to put the UW ahead 1-0 with a lead it would never relinquish.
“We thought Morganne’s had a chance, but the wind held it up, and the result was in our favor, and good things happened,” head coach Heather Tarr said.
As Plain continued to rack up punchouts, striking out the side in the second, the UW offense tacked on another run against Lopez in the bottom of the inning.
Playing in her first conference game, sophomore Kelley Lynch led off the second with a solo home run to left field to extend the Huskies’ lead to 2-0.
It was the first home run for Lynch at Husky Stadium, after hitting 10 in her first 42 career games, all on the road. The sophomore demonstrated her power again in the sixth inning, narrowly missing out on her second home run of the day, ripping a single off the 220-foot sign in dead-center field.
On the day, Lynch was one of two Washington batters with multiple hits, the other being Klingler, as the Huskies were only able to scrap together six hits in the game.
Following Lynch’s home run, the game settled into a pitchers’ duel, with Plain displaying her command, keeping Wildcat hitters off-balance with her offspeed pitches, while Lopez overpowered the Huskies’ bats with speed.
The sole blip from Plain came in the fifth inning, when Mulipola cranked a home run on a breaking ball left out over the plate.
With the lead cut in half, the Australian didn’t budge, striking out the inning’s remaining three batters, working around an infield single in the sixth, and then striking out the side in the seventh.
Without much separating the two teams, Tarr noted that the rest of the weekend will present the Huskies with a tough challenge.
“The general sense is, ‘let’s go,’” she said. “Keep competing every single pitch and stay together, that’s really all we can do.”
A doubleheader is on deck Saturday, March 20, with Game 2 set for a 3:30 p.m. first pitch.
Reach Assistant Sports Editor Anthony Edwards at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @edwardsanthonyb
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.