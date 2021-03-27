Mick Stanovesk runs big for Washington

In the third and final day of the Raleigh Relays in North Carolina, Washington Track and Field only had runners in two events, the men’s 800 meter and the women’s 800 meter race.
On the men’s side, senior Mick Stanovesk ran with a purpose, setting a new PR in the 800 meter. The senior ran a time of 1 minutes and 48.16 seconds to earn second overall in the race with 64 finishers.
The Cleveland, Ohio native also ran the 1,500 meter race back on Thursday at the Raleigh Relays where he ran the fourth fastest time in Washington school history.
The only other runner for Washington in the men’s 800 meter race was redshirt freshman Daniel Maton who just managed to make it into the top-25 at the event, finishing at 25th with a time of 1 minute and 51.87 seconds.
For the women, who were all doing double at the meet having ran the 1,500 meter race yesterday, consistency was abundant between the three competitors, as they all ran times of 2 minutes and 9 seconds.
Leading the way for the Washington women was freshman Marlena Preigh who ran a time of 2 minutes and 9.10 seconds, landing her in 17th place. Following the Boulder, Colorado native was senior Katie Rainsberger at 2 minutes and 9.19 seconds and 19th place.
Rainsberger led the way for the women last night in the 1,500 meter race where she placed 5th. Just behind her and Preigh was freshman Sophie O’Sullivan who finished in 2 minutes and 9.88 seconds, earning her 23rd in the race.
The Washington Track and Field team will be back in action at the Stanford Invitational starting Friday April 2.
