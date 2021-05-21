Plain’s gem highlights Huskies’ NCAA Tournament-opening victory

From the very first moment of the game, Gabbie Plain was locked in.
The senior pitcher toed the pitcher’s dirt with every bit of swagger as she has all season long, sending down the first 14 Portland State batters in order.
Plain went on to throw her 12th complete game shutout of the season, helping the No. 16 seed Washington softball team open the NCAA Tournament Regionals with a 3-0 victory.
“We’re definitely very blessed at times to watch this gal pitch,” Washington head coach Heather Tarr said. “I think sometimes we just assume it’s going to happen, but we try not to take it for granted, she threw a great game.”
The Australian pitched a 1-2-3 first inning, giving the Huskies (42-11) a chance to take the lead early.
While the offensive production wasn’t impressive in terms of run production, the aggression was certainly there from Washington.
The Huskies didn’t waste any time showing off their speed on the basepaths, as graduate senior Sis Bates led off the game with three straight speedy plays. Bates reached base on an infield single, then instantly stole second on the first pitch of the ensuing at-bat.
After advancing to third base with a hustling play on a fielder’s choice, Bates eventually scored on a double from graduate senior Morganne Flores, putting the UW ahead 1-0. It was Flores’ 25th career postseason RBI, tying her for the most in Washington history.
“If it’s going to take us steals and singles to win the game, we’re going to do that,” Tarr said. “Sometimes we’ll win via the home run and with power, but we don’t think we’re going to just power people to death. We have to be aggressive and we have the speed to do that.”
Plain (30-2) was nearly perfect in the circle. Not a single runner reached base until two outs in the fifth inning, when she allowed a walk and an infield single that traveled no more than 20 feet.
“Unfortunately I missed too many [pitches] in a row and I was like, ‘Welp, that’s not going to happen again,’” Plain said. “That was all that was going through my head.”
Plain remained calm, retiring the threat quickly with a strikeout to maintain the Huskies’ one-run lead.
The senior helped her own cause, fielding her position well by handing six weak ground balls to the circle, throwing calmly to first base in typical fashion.
In the bottom of the fifth, the UW tacked on two more runs. Junior Baylee Klinger continued to hit the ball well, driving an RBI-double to the wall in right-center field. Later in the inning, Klingler hustled home from third base after pinch runner Megan Vandegrift forced a poor throw on a steal attempt, extending the UW lead to 3-0.
A two out walk was the only blip in the seventh inning from Plain, as the Vikings (15-25) managed only two hits in the game. The win gave Plain her 30th of the season.
Next up for Washington is Michigan on Saturday, May 22 and 3 p.m. The Wolverines (37-6) are the regular season Big Ten Champions, and won their first game of the Seattle Regional, 2-0. Senior pitcher Meghan Beaubien threw her second consecutive no-hitter Friday in Michigan's win over Seattle U.
The Huskies defeated the Wolverines in their most recent meeting, 10-2 in 2019.
Reach Co-Sports Editor Anthony Edwards at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @edwardsanthonyb
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.