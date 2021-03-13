Flipping the script: Ward leads Washington to series win against Seattle U

As head coach Lindsay Meggs listened to the PA announcer at Husky Ballpark call out the final scores of the five other Washington Athletics events Friday night — four of which the Huskies won — he only had one thought.
“We’ve gotta hold up our end of the bargain here,” he said.
Facing cross-town rivals Seattle U, the Washington baseball team did just enough to make sure Meggs left Husky Ballpark a winner Friday as the Huskies beat the Redhawks 4-3 in 11 innings, moving above .500 for the first time this season. UW redshirt freshman Dalton Chandler was the unconventional hero, hit by a pitch from SU closer Lucas Ford (0-1) with the bases loaded to walk the game off for Washington.
“Not the way you draw it up but we’ll certainly take it,” Meggs said.
Though the Huskies (7-6) landed the final blow, they were the ones who almost threw the game away. UW ace Jack Enger had an uncharacteristic start to the game, giving up just his third run of the season in the first inning and had difficulties with his control all night.
The junior was pulled after the fourth inning, allowing three hits, one run, and striking out six. After throwing just three walks in his first 13 2/3 innings of the 2021 season, Enger surrendered three free passes in just four frames Friday night. Meggs backed his ace though, saying it was simply a rough night.
“He struggled and didn’t have his good stuff but give him credit because he kind of willed his way through four innings and we needed that,” he said.
While Enger labored on the mound, another UW junior hit his stride.
Braiden Ward isn’t known for his power, and in four years on Montlake, he had never hit a home run at Husky Ballpark. That finally changed Friday night, as the junior got ahold of the 0-2 offering from SU starter Alex Jemal in the bottom of the first, hooking it just fair around the right field foul pole to tie the game.
“It’s about time,” he said. “I was putting a hack up there and then it just came down to being ready to hit. I don’t like striking out so I’m swinging all the time and he left a changeup up and I just put a good swing on it.”
He continued to be a catalyst for Washington as the game went on, hitting a single and stealing second to set the table for senior Ramon Bramasco in the third. The shortstop’s double down the left field line scored Ward easily to give Washington the 2-1 lead, but Bramasco came up hobbling at second and left the game.
Ward finished the night 2-for-5, with a home run, two runs scored, a stolen base, and an RBI. But while he flourished, the rest of the UW lineup continued to scuffle, combining to go just 6-for-33 as Jemal settled into the game. He went seven innings, giving up three runs on six hits and striking out five. The Seattle U starter also escaped a bases-loaded, no out jam in the seventh with just one run allowed.
Washington’s two run cushion seemed like enough though, as the UW bullpen looked dominant again. Relievers Colton Charnholm, Stefan Raeth, and Stu Flesland III combined for three innings of shutout work, but the Redhawks (5-7) got to sophomore David Rhodes and junior Davis Delorefice in the top of the eighth.
Rhodes started the frame by allowing a double and a walk, but seemed to get a double-play ball, only for second baseman Noah Hsue to throw it away and allow Seattle U to pull within one. Rhodes was pulled for Delorefice, who immediately gave up a double and an intentional walk to load the bases.
The junior then gave up a sacrifice fly which tied the game 3-3, but could have been worse if Ward hadn’t made a spectacular catch deep in the left-center gap.
“He’s a game changer,” Meggs said.
Washington held on long enough to make it to extra innings, with relievers Gabe Smith and Dylan Lamb (1-1) shouldering the workload. Seattle U turned to Ford in the bottom of the 11th, but a one-out single by Hsue and two walks loaded the bases for Washington.
The Redhawk closer then fell behind Chandler, 3-0, before nailing him in the shoulder, sending the Huskies streaming onto the field and sealing the series for Washington.
“We’ve lost so many one-run games this year,” Ward said. “We’ve been in every single game. It’s about time we flipped the script and finally won one.”
Washington will play the series finale Saturday, March 13 with a chance to sweep Seattle U. First pitch is scheduled for 2 p.m.
Reach Sports Editor Andy Yamashita at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @ANYamashita
