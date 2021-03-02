UW football announces full 2021 schedule

After a pandemic-shortened 2020 schedule, the Pac-12 Conference released a 12-game 2021 football schedule Tuesday morning.
For the Washington football team, conference play won’t begin until the fourth week of the season, but its previously-announced non-conference schedule is highlighted by a game at Michigan on Sept. 11.
The trip to Ann Arbor, Mich. is sandwiched between two home games against Montana on Sept. 4 and Arkansas State on Sept. 18.
Washington is scheduled to open Pac-12 play against California for the third season in a row on Sept. 25. 2020’s meeting was canceled due to coronavirus complications within the Bears program, but 2019’s meeting was a thriller at Husky Stadium. The Bears ultimately got the better of the Huskies, winning 20-19 in a lightning-delayed, post-midnight finish.
Along with California, other home games include UCLA, Oregon, Arizona State, and Washington State. The Huskies will have an idle week Oct. 9 prior to their matchup with the Bruins.
The UW’s road conference schedule includes games at Oregon State, Arizona, Stanford, and Colorado.
Washington’s two Friday games are at Arizona on Oct. 22 and home against WSU on Nov. 26.
The Huskies went 3-1 in 2020 in a season full of complications. COVID-19 outbreaks on opponents rosters, as well as within the UW program limited the Huskies to just four games, all played at Husky Stadium in front of no fans.
2020 was also the first time since 1944 that there was no Apple Cup game between Wasahington and Washington State. Consequently, the Huskies will host the Apple Cup for the second time in a row. The last time either team hosted the game back-to-back was in Pullman in 1945 and 1946.
Full schedule
2021 @UW_Football schedule:— Anthony Edwards (@edwardsanthonyb) March 2, 2021
9/4 Montana
9/11 @ Michigan
9/18 Arkansas State
9/25 Cal
10/2 @ OSU
10/9 bye
10/16 UCLA
Friday 10/22 @ Arizona
10/30 @ Stanford
11/6 Oregon
11/13 ASU
11/20 @ Colorado
Friday 11/26 WSU
