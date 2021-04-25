Simpson delivers second walk off of the weekend in series clincher

It was deja vu all over again at Husky Ballpark on Sunday.
With the score tied 2-2 entering the bottom half of the ninth, the Washington baseball team appeared dead-set on its third-straight extra-inning game of the weekend series with New Mexico.
Then, apparently in some sort of amnesic state, the UNM’s head coach Ray Birmingham decided to intentionally walk junior right fielder Chrisitan Jones in order to get to the Huskies’ leading hitter in a plethora of categories, redshirt freshman first baseman Will Simpson.
Jones has proven himself a great hitter. But Simpson has been tearing the seams off the ball since the start of April — not to mention his walk off winner against the Lobos in the tenth inning of game one on Friday afternoon, just two days ago.
Once again, with two outs and a runner on second base, Simpson sent a ball to right center field for his second walk off single in the past three days, giving the Huskies (17-18, 3-9) a 3-2 win and the series win over the Lobos (9-16).
“It’s a big step for us,” Simpson said. “I mean, it shows the type of quality at-bats we need to win, and we need to take those throughout every single inning, not just the last inning when we really need them.”
Freshman pinch-hitter Carson Blatnick gave the Huskies their initial jolt of energy to start the inning, drawing a four-pitch walk. Junior two-way player Davis Delorefice pinch-ran and took second on junior second baseman Braiden Ward’s sacrifice bunt.
Three batters later, Simpson sent Delorefice home, and the Huskies completed a gritty comeback win after trailing 2-0 previously in the game, cementing a series win after yesterday’s tough 12-inning loss.
“It’s not easy to roll back in here and have a lot of energy based on how we lost last night’s,” head coach Lindsay Meggs said. “Happy for our hitters. We got some key hits in key moments, so just a good win for all of us.”
While Simpson gets the headlining heroics with a couple of key hits, the UW bullpen kept its team afloat during the latter half of the game. After redshirt freshman starter Adam Bloebaum surrendered just two runs in his four innings of work, his fellow pitchers did the rest.
For 3 ⅓ innings, Dylan Lamb threw lights-out ball, scattering two hits and a walk in his time on the mound, lowering his season ERA to 2.90. Lamb also worked nearly three innings of scoreless ball on Friday, throwing six total shutout innings over the weekend series.
After Lamb, redshirt junior Gabe Smith (4-2) dug into the mound with one out in the eighth and a runner on third, looking to preserve the tie and give his offense a chance at another dramatic win. He promptly struck out the next two hitters to keep momentum in the Huskies’ favor.
Smith finished his outing with his fourth win of the season after recording the final five outs for the UW bullpen.
“Proud of the way we pitched,” Meggs said. “I thought Dylan was outstanding. We maxed him out as far as he could go, and then Gabe came in with a fresh arm and sunk it pretty good and got a couple big punchouts. That was fun to watch.”
In other heartwarming news for the Huskies, redshirt junior Brandon Leitgeb notched his first career collegiate base hit on Sunday afternoon. Halfway through his fourth year with the team, Leitgeb found open real estate in right field and claimed it to lead off the home half of the sixth.
This weekend was not short of magical moments for the Huskies. Between Leitgeb’s base knock and a pair of walk off winners for Simpson, they found a way to eke out a series win, an especially gritty feat considering each game was tied entering the ninth inning.
“It’s good for us, just to be in close games and to know that we can win close games,” Meggs said. “We scratched out a hit late and pitched really well, so only gonna help us.”
The Huskies look to build upon their hard-fought series win as they resume Pac-12 play next weekend. They’ll stay at home to face California, with first pitch of game one scheduled for 5 PT on Friday, April 30.
Reach senior staff reporter Nick Mendro at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @m_mendro
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.