Plain out-duels Mazon as Huskies defeat Beavers despite just four hits

A battle between the Pac-12’s leading strikeout pitchers was just as good as advertised Friday afternoon in Corvallis, Oregon.
The No. 6 Washington softball team took the field behind senior Gabbie Plain (18-0) against Oregon State starter Mariah Mazon (11-7) as the two pitchers combined for two dozen strikeouts.
Despite just four hits, the Huskies were able to do enough behind the base running of fifth-year senior Sis Bates to squeak out two runs and take the game 2-0.
Mazon’s domination of the Huskies’ (29-4, 7-2) bats began from the first pitch of the game, as she struck out four in the first inning, but a dropped third strike to Bates proved costly. Bates was able to advance to first base, steal second, and then score on a double from junior Baylee Klingler to give Washington an early 1-0 lead.
After sophomore Kelley Lynch hit a lead off single in the second inning, the UW bats went cold.
Mazon retired 12 straight Washington batters between the second and fifth innings, striking out eight in that span.
In total, Washington struck out a dozen times, topping its previous season high of nine against Seattle U on March 12.
The Huskies’ scoring drought ended in the sixth inning, as Bates’ base running paid off again.
Leading off with a single, only Washington’s third hit of the game, Bates later stole second base and advanced to third on an errant throw with one out. Searching for an insurance run, head coach Heather Tarr sent Bates home on a weak ground ball to third base on the ensuing at-bat, as she slid into home safely ahead of the throw to extend the lead to 2-0.
Two runs was all Washington needed, as Plain pitched one of her best games of the season, hitting double-digit strikeouts for the first time in six starts, with 12, and throwing her ninth complete game shutout of the year. Plain now matches Danielle Lawrie as the only Washington pitcher to begin a season 18-0.
The Beavers’ (14-15, 3-7) bats were unable to manage any production off of Plain, totalling just two hits, both singles, and drawing just one walk.
Washington will look to repeat its success Saturday in a doubleheader. First pitch of Game 1 is scheduled for 1 p.m.
Reach Co-Sports Editor Anthony Edwards at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @edwardsanthonyb
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.