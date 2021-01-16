Instant: UW comes up just short again, loses close game to UCLA

With the game tied and less than four minutes left to play, it seemed like the Washington men's basketball team might just do the impossible.
Searching for its first Pac-12 win since March 2020, the UW found themselves level with UCLA, the only team yet to lose in conference play this season, at Pauley Pavilion.
Instead, junior Erik Stevenson's deep three that would have tied the game with less than 20 seconds hit off the back iron and Washington ultimately lost 81-76.
Despite the vastly different starts to the season, it was the Huskies who began the game on the front foot. Senior Quade Green and junior Jamal Bey were perfect from the floor in the first five minutes, and both accounted for five points as Washington jumped out to a 12-4 lead.
The Huskies (1-11, 0-7 Pac-12) couldn’t hold on for long though. The Bruins began fighting back through sophomore Jaime Jaquez Jr. and junior David Singleton, who hit three three-pointers off the bench in the first half. UCLA went on a three minute, 13-3 run to get back in the game, and even taking a one-point lead 10 minutes before the end of the half. Junior Erik Stevenson was the only UW player who could find a bucket, keeping Washington close.
Washington pulled together and stunned the Bruins down the stretch though, with a 14-5 run during the final six minutes of the half. Green came alive, shooting an efficient 5-of-8 in the first half for 12 points, and Stevenson continued his resurgence with 11 points and a 3-of-5 performance from three-point range. Washington shot 53.3% from the field and held UCLA to 31.3% on field goal attempts in the first half.
But unlike in past games, the Huskies came out quiet in the second half. The Bruins (11-2, 7-0 Pac-12) came out with a 10-0 run thanks in part to junior Jules Bernard, who scored five points and helped erase the lead Washington assembled in just four minutes. The UW was also hurt as sophomore Nate Roberts and Stevenson sat for long stretches in foul trouble allowing UCLA to attack the paint.
Once again though, Washington showed grit and refused to let UCLA build a lead. Green controlled the offense and senior Hameir Wright, who had his best performance of the season, hit a big three to keep the Huskies in it. The Huskies went 4-of-4 from the field after going down, and retook found some bench contributions from Marcus Tshohonis, who did not play at USC but added valuable minutes against UCLA.
As both teams continued to exchange the lead, Wright made his fourth three of the game, setting a new career-high for himself in the process. Green also continued to carry the offensive load, and at the final media timeout, the score was tied 69-69. A 6-0 UCLA run in the final minutes seemed to get the Bruins clear, but clutch free throw shooting from sophomore Riley Sorn and quick scoring from Green put UW in position to at least force overtime with 20 seconds left, only for Stevenson to miss the tying shot.
Reach Sports Editor Andy Yamashita at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @ANYamashita
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.