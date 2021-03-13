UW bullpen, sixth-inning offense closes out SU for series sweep

The Washington baseball team has unleashed a three-headed monster from its bullpen in 2021.
Relievers Stu Flesland III, Davis Delorefice, and Stefan Raeth have clamped down on opposing hitters this season, and it was never more apparent than during the UW’s sweep of Seattle U.
Following the Huskies’ 6-4 win over the Redhawks on Saturday afternoon, head coach Lindsay Meggs can move forward feeling confident in any lead after the sixth inning.
“You know what, they’ve been strike-throwers,” he said. “We got off the beam a little bit this weekend as far as that went. We weren’t as efficient as we have been. Raeth came in and walked two in a row but got himself back into the strike zone and got us off the field. We’ve got some depth there.”
If this weekend was inefficient, Pac-12 opponents should be scared of what an efficient UW bullpen might look like.
On Saturday, Raeth (2-1) headed a bullpen defense that went 6 ⅓ innings and allowed just one earned run. The junior locked down the Redhawk lineup throughout his 1 ⅔ innings on the mound, a stretch that included a huge sixth-inning explosion for the UW offense.
Down 4-3 entering the inning, the Huskies (8-6) sent eight men to the plate in the bottom half of the sixth, putting six of them on base and scoring three runs to erase a two-run deficit. From then on, it was the bullpen’s ballgame.
Raeth’s performance on Saturday capped off a Raeth-Delorefice-Flesland III weekend that included 5 ⅓ innings on the mound and 0 runs-allowed. But this series was in no way out of the ordinary.
In 2021, that one-two-three punch out of the bullpen has pitched a total of 25 ⅓ innings and allowed zero runs, with all three players owning 0.00 ERAs and WHIPs around or below 1.00.
And although Saturday only saw 1 ⅔ of those innings, those dominant frames were enough to shutter the Redhawks’ (5-8) chances at a comeback. Despite building a sturdy 4-2 lead in the first five frames, Seattle U went lifeless upon Raeth’s entry.
“Fastball was workin’, slider was workin’ until that second inning,” he said. “But I just knew that [freshman reliever Nate Weeldreyer] pitched well for us, and I wanted to get him through that. We wanted to just pick each other up. That’s what we’ve been doing all year.”
With one out and SU runners on second and third in the sixth, UW pitching coach Elliott Cribby signaled for a righty out the bullpen. Raeth, part of his trusty combo, took the field and promptly retired the next two hitters, setting the offense up for its hit-barrage in the bottom of the frame.
Raeth, Flesland III, and Delorefice have been just part of a dominant bullpen all season. This weekend, Husky relievers threw 18 ⅓ innings and allowed just one earned run. While every member of the ‘pen has made an impact, those three have epitomized its early-season success.
“Honestly, give a lot of our credit to Coach Cribby,” Raeth said. “He pushes us each and every single day. Every day we get out here, we all have trust in every single guy — all 14 of us that are down in the ‘pen. We know each one of us is going to get the job done.”
Offensively, freshman Will Simpson got things started. Leading off the bottom of the second, the first-baseman ripped the seams off a ball and sent it 447 feet to deep center field for his third home run of the season.
Along with Simpson, another redshirt freshman, shortstop Dalton Chandler, will be sad to see the Redhawks leave town. In this three-game set, Chandler hit two home runs — the second one coming this afternoon — and knocked in six RBIs. He’d entered the series with just two hits i n 17 at-bats.
“I think Dalton — he’s growing, he’s working, and he’s got a better plan,” Meggs said of the turnaround. “We’re trying to get him to stick to that plan, which is try to get him to think middle. He’s a strong, explosive kid, and he’s getting better every day.”
The three-game sweep was the first of the season for the Huskies and marks their fourth win in a row. Coach Meggs will look for continued success from their three-headed monster out of the bullpen next weekend, when the UW opens conference play with a series against USC.
“In four weeks, I think we’ve seen a lot of different circumstances,” he said. “[We’ve] given a few away that we should’ve won, come back and won a few when we were down. I feel like we’re as ready as we can be, and that was our goal. Get ourselves ready for the Trojans, and I think we’re ready.”
Reach senior staff reporter Nick Mendro at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @m_mendro
