No.10 Washington sweeps Colorado to end road trip

For the second time this weekend, the No.10 Washington volleyball team found a win against Colorado, ending its long two weeks on the road with a sweep.
The second game against the Buffaloes (4-4 Pac-12) mirrored Friday’s matchup, where the Huskies stayed neck-and-neck with their opponents all night and struggled to create separation. But this time, the Huskies found enough momentum to close out the end of every set, finishing both the first and second with 25-22 set wins.
Washington was able to maintain its efficiency towards the end of the sets to grab wins, but Colorado didn’t make it easy, holding every set close as both teams alternated from tied scores to slight leads.
Differentials in hitting success separated the teams more during the sweep, with Washington’s overall hitting percentage .068 higher than Colorado’s, compared to a .024 difference on Sunday. Three Huskies (8-2 Pac-12) made it into double digits kills, with junior Claire Hoffman leading the team with 14.
Improved serving also allowed the Huskies to snag extra points throughout the close sets and keep much-needed possessions in their favor. Serving was the largest difference between the teams Sunday afternoon, with CU ending with zero aces and the UW with five. Senior Emma Calle, who set her career-high in aces, accounted for four of those.
Although the team emerged from the weekend with two wins, the games were narrowly won and very up and down for Washington. As the No.10 team heads home to face the leaders of the Pac-12, it will need to clean up errors and ensure consistency throughout every set in order to keep up with their toughest opponent yet.
No.7 Utah will arrive undefeated in Seattle next Thursday, and the Huskies will have to either be able to push into larger leads and ensure room for errors or find even more narrow set wins.
Washington will pick back up Thursday, Feb. 25 at 6p.m. for their second weekend of ranked matchups this season.
Reach Assistant Sports Editor Sydney Nash at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @sydneym_nash
