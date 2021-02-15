Washington sweeps Seattle for third win of season

A postponement over the weekend may have thrown a wrench in its plans, but the weather wasn’t going to stop the Washington men’s tennis team from snapping its two match losing streak, sweeping Seattle U, 7-0.
The Huskies (3-2) started out strong, winning the doubles point for the first time in two matches. Washington’s top pair of senior Alexis Alvarez and junior Jack Davis won 6-3 and its second pair of sophomore Ewen Lumsden and freshman Han-Chih Lin made quick work of Seattle with a 6-0 victory, clinching the doubles point.
Sophomore Kailuhia Lam made his first appearance of the season, pairing with fellow sophomore Nikit Reddy in the No. 3 spot, but the duo would come up short, 6-3.
On the singles court, sophomore Clement Chidekh continued his victorious streak to open the season, winning in straight sets, 6-1, 6-2. Chidekh is now 5-0 in singles matches and 4-0 with doubles partner Thibault Cancel this season since transferring from the National Institute of Applied Sciences in Lyon, France.
Davis bounced back on the No. 2 court following two tough losses last week, winning his match 6-3, 6-3.
Lin made his second appearance as the Huskies No. 3 singles player against the Redhawks (0-2), coming out with a 6-0, 6-2 victory. The freshman is now 4-1 in singles play this season.
The straight-sets victories continued for Washington, as Adam Torocsik grinded out a hard-fought 7-5, 7-5 victory on court four. It was Torocsik’s first singles appearance since Jan. 27 against Eastern Washington.
Sophomore Jack Pulliam moved up to the No. 5 spot with Lumsden out of the singles lineup. After a three-set tiebreaker victory last week against Arkansas, Pulliam finished the job much quicker against Seattle, winning 6-3, 6-4.
Alvarez, a regular on the doubles court, made his singles debut against the Redhawks, winning his match in swift fashion, winning 6-1, 6-2.
The matchup against Seattle was originally scheduled for Sunday, Jan. 21, but with Washington unable to make the trip to Oregon due to weather, the Redhawks were flexible and moved the match to Monday. The schedule flux allows the Huskies to travel to Eugene to face the Ducks on Sunday instead.
Before facing Oregon, though, Washington will host Idaho this Friday at 4 p.m at Nordstrom Tennis Center.
Reach reporter Anthony Edwards at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @edwardsanthonyb
