Rainsberger leads a strong day two showing at the Raleigh Relays

Three Washington runners cracked the top eleven in the women’s 1,500 meter race Friday, with Katie Rainsberger leading the way in 5th place.
The senior posted a time of 4 minutes and 16.87 seconds for the Huskies.
Coming off an indoor track season that ended with her landing on the podium at the NCAA Indoor Championships, the Colorado Springs Colorado native is looking to carry that momentum into her final outdoor season and help her earn a 13th All-American honor.
If she’s able to earn that 13th All-American honor, it would be her second All-American honor from the outdoor track season, with her first coming in 2017 in the 1,500 meter event.
While Rainsberger led the Huskies at today’s event, junior Haley Herberg was not far behind her, finishing in 9th place at the 1,500 meter race.
The junior ran a time of 4 minutes and 21.95 seconds, just over five seconds behind Rainsberger and only one second off her PR. Herberg has already made some noise this year, specifically at the Pac-12 Cross-Country Championships, where she was the individual champion.
The next Husky to finish Friday was freshman Sophie O’Sullivan. The Melbourne, Australia native ran a time of 4 minutes and 22.67 seconds, putting her at 11th overall in the race.
Her time was also only four tenths away from her PR.
Less than two seconds behind her was another UW freshman Marlena Preigh, who finished 15th with a time of 4 minutes and 24.10 seconds. Preigh was one of the four runners that was chosen to represent the team at the NCAA Indoor Championships in the distance medley race.
Rounding out the Huskies’ 1,500 meter runners was freshman Naomi Smith, who ran a time of 4 minutes and 30.49 seconds to finish 32nd in a field of 86 runners.
Despite only being a freshman, Smith has already been a huge help for the cross-country team, finishing in 14th at the Pac-12 Championships and 53rd at the NCAA Championship.
Washington will wrap up the Raleigh Relays Saturday, March 27 with the 800 meter competition.
Reach reporter Nathan Mathisen at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @NathanMathisen
