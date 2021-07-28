Tokyo Dawgs Day 5: Plum wins gold and a busy day on the water for the Huskies

The University of Washington has acted as a pipeline to the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, with dozens of former and current Huskies in Japan for this summer’s games. Tokyo Dawgs highlights the recent performances of Huskies as they compete for gold.
USA women’s 3x3 Basketball vs. France and ROC (UW Alum Kelsey Plum)
Kelsey Plum and the U.S. women’s 3x3 basketball team made history Wednesday, winning the event’s first-ever gold medal in Olympic history. Plum is also the first Washington alum to bring home a gold medal in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.
Both games, the semifinal against France and the gold medal game against the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC), were close matchups. Plum had a team-leading six points in the semifinal against France, in which Team USA just skated by with an 18-16 final. She followed up with five points in the gold medal game against the ROC, as the Americans held off a late charge from the Russians, winning 18-15.
Not only did Plum lead Team USA to gold, she was also the tournament’s leading scorer, finishing with an average of 6.1 points per game over nine games played.
Australia men’s basketball vs. Italy (UW Alum Matisse Thybulle)
The Australian men’s basketball team and Washington alum Matisse Thybulle played its second game of pool play, beating Italy 86-83.
The back-and-forth game came down to the final minutes as the Australians couldn’t put the Italians away until the very end. Thybulle played well off of the bench, scoring seven points in 20 minutes of play. Thybulle also had four assists, three rebounds, as well as a block and a steal.
Thybulle and the rest of Team Australia will next take the court on Saturday morning as they take on Germany in their final game of pool play.
Rowing (UW Alums: Valentina Iseppi, Chiara Ondoli, Will Crothers, Ben Davison, Stuart Sim, and Jacob Dawson)
It was a busy day on the water for the fourth full day of the Olympic Regatta. The highlight of the day came when Valentina Iseppi led Italy to fourth place in the women’s quad sculls, just missing out on a medal. Iseppi’s quad finished with a time of 6:13.33, passing both the Germans and the Dutch in the final 500 meters.
Multiple Huskies also competed in B finals throughout the day. Italy’s Chiara Ondoli finished third in the B final of the women’s double sculls with a time of 6:58.88, placing her ninth overall. Later on, Canadian Will Crothers placed second in the B Final of the men’s four, finishing eighth overall.
Multiple other Huskies raced throughout the rest of the day in both semifinals and repechages. The highlight of these races came in the men’s eight repechage where three Washington alumni took part. The Huskies were represented by American Ben Davison, Australian Stuart Sim, and Great Britain’s Jacob Dawson.
All three were able to advance to the men’s eight final with their respective crews, with Great Britain and the United States taking second and third respectively, as Australia finished fourth, taking the last qualifying spot for the A final. Washington will be represented by four crews in the A final as Davison, Sim, and Dawson will join the dutch pair of Simon van Dorp and Bram Schwarz in the final.
