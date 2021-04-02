Washington swept by USC for fourth Pac-12 loss in a row

The Washington men’s tennis team could not keep up with 16th-ranked USC on Friday, suffering a 4-0 sweep on the road, its fourth straight Pac-12 loss.
Throughout the season, the Huskies’ (9-8, 0-4 Pac-12) doubles match performance has been inconsistent and the Trojans took advantage of that. After losing the doubles match today, Washington has now lost four doubles matches in a row. Taking an early 1-0 lead, USC went into the singles matches with confidence.
The Trojans earned their second point of the match after junior Adam Torocsik was swept in two quick sets, 6-1, 6-2.
Last week, freshman Han-Chih Lin won two matches in a row, including a match where he gave his team the win over UC Santa Barbara. Lin’s singles match winning streak came to an end, as he gave the Trojans their third point. Lin had no answer for his opponent’s style of play, losing in two sets, 6-1, 6-3.
Sophomore Ewen Lumsden played on court two for just the third time this season and faced an important match with Washington was down 3-0. Narrowly losing the first set 7-5, Lumsden lost the second set 6-3. Lumsden’s loss guaranteed a win for the Trojans and the match came to an end with a 4-0 loss for the Huskies.
Sophomore Clement Chidekh faced his biggest challenge yet on court one against USC’s No. 1 ranked Daniel Cukierman. The USC veteran dominated Chidekh in a 6-1 win in the first set, however, Chidekh refused to back down. The French sophomore was tied 5-5 in the second set when the match came to an end and an exciting set went unfinished.
Matches from junior Jack Davis and sophomore Jack Pulliam also went unfinished. Davis was headed to a third set and Pulliam was tied 5-5 in the second when the overall match came to an end.
After losing to USC, Washington is now 0-4 in its Pac-12 matches and 2-7 in away matches.
With a match against UCLA in less than 24 hours, Washington will have to find a way to succeed in both Pac-12 and away matches.
Washington continues its trip down in Southern California to face UCLA in a Pac-12 match on Saturday, April 3 at 1 p.m.
