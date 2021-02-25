‘They don’t have to be Gabbie’: UW looking to stabilize rotation beyond Plain

Seattle, WA (98195)

Today

Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers in the afternoon. High near 45F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies this evening. Increasing clouds with periods of showers late. Low 39F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.