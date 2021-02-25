‘They don’t have to be Gabbie’: UW looking to stabilize rotation beyond Plain

Through 62 innings of action this season, the No. 5 Washington softball team has allowed 30 runs.
In 33 innings of work, Gabbie Plain has allowed only three.
To put it straight, the senior pitcher from Harrington Park, Australia, has been flat out dominant.
Plain opened the season with her second career perfect game and hasn’t slowed down since, striking out 59 batters while walking just five.
Comparing the rest of Washington’s roster to Plain certainly wouldn’t be fair, but the team’s four other pitchers will need to hold their own for the Huskies (9-1) to have sustained success in 2021 and beyond.
So far this year, the collection — composed of senior Pat Moore, sophomores Brooke Nelson and Kelley Lynch, and freshman Sarah Willis — has far from been perfect, but head coach Heather Tarr knows there is talent waiting to break out.
“We’re not going to do it with just one pitcher,” she said. “The other four are going to be huge. One of the things that is important for us to realize is that they don’t have to be Gabbie. They don’t have to be anything but themselves. They’re all capable and give an offense an entirely different look. In combination, the five of them are going to help us win.”
Lynch, a sophomore from Newnan, Georgia, arrived on Montlake last year with high expectations. Not only was she the reigning National High School Player of the Year, but Lynch stepped into the circle replacing one of the all time great Washington pitchers in Taran Alvelo.
To say Lynch lived up to those expectations in her freshman season would be an understatement. She stuck out 41 batters in 37 innings of work on her way to a perfect 4-0 record that included a complete game and three straight Pac-12 Freshman of the Week awards.
At the plate, Lynch held her own during her freshman year, smacking eight home runs, driving in 28, and racking up in the process. This year, Lynch hasn’t missed a beat, improving on last year’s hot start, raising her average from .288 to .400 and lowering her strikeout rate from 22.7% to 6.7%.
In the circle, 2021 hasn’t been quite as friendly to Lynch. Last season, the dynamic redshirt freshman was issuing 4.7 walks per seven innings, a rate which in itself was a bit worrisome, but that statistic has inflated to 5.5 walks per seven innings.
The sophomore has also had trouble keeping those runs from base runners stranded, as eight runs have scored on just 12 hits.
Despite the early-season struggles, Lynch isn’t worried.
“We went eight months without ever pitching against a live batter,” Lynch said. “Then we got the opportunity to do it in practice, where I’m pitching against my own team, so I think that’s a little different than facing opponents. Every time, even in practice, we’re continuing to develop and figuring out how to get comfortable and better.”
In her past two outings, she struck out 16 batters in 10 innings. In her most recent start against Utah State, Lynch struck out eight and allowed just three hits in a 10-1 victory.
For the rest of the Huskies’ staff, there has yet to be as many innings to go around, with Plain and Lynch accounting for all but 10 innings pitched so far this season. The trio of Moore, Nelson, and Willis have surrendered 19 of the 30 runs this year in those 10 innings, something Tarr believes will improve as the season wears on.
“In general, pitching is hard,” Tarr said. “You get better at pitching by pitching in games. Yes, there is training involved and you can get better by doing things like scrimmaging against your own team… for an 18-, 19-, 21-year-old who is trying to get back on the horse, the more our pitchers pitch, the better they do, the more they can get into a rhythm.”
Before conference play begins in three weeks, Tarr knows the upcoming games serve as a perfect chance to experiment with her lineup and give her younger pitchers more experience.
“In the next couple of weeks that is going to be a mission of ours,” she said. “We know what Gabbie is, we know a little bit more after these first two weeks what Kelley is going to provide, but we also have three other arms we want to continue to grow and develop.”
Washington heads to California this weekend for three games with San Diego State and two with San Diego before flying to Hawai’i. The first game of Friday’s doubleheader against the Aztecs (5-1) is scheduled for 4 p.m.
Reach Assistant Sports Editor Anthony Edwards at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @edwardsanthonyb
