Huskies kick off 2021 season with a sweep

The No. 4 Washington volleyball team started its season off on a high Friday, where it swept Ohio (25-21, 25-20, 25-14) in its first game of the year.
Picking up right where they left off, last season’s leading hitters junior Claire Hoffman and senior Samantha Drechsel found the first kills for the Huskies (1-0) to start the first set. Although Ohio managed to go on a run in the first and get off to a strong start in the second, the UW held control of each set's final points and took all three.
In the third, Washington found its best advantage of the game, ending the set 25-14 and hitting .381.
Washington featured several new players from deeper in its roster Friday, including freshmen outside hitter Emoni Bush and libero Lauren Bays, who both made their collegiate debut.
Hoffman, freshmen Madi Endsley, and junior Marin Grote led scoring for the Huskies with a combined 26 kills and an impressive .630 hitting percentage.
Washington will continue its stay in Columbus, Ohio looking to continue its success as it takes on No. 11 Ohio State Saturday, August 27 at 4 p.m. Although Friday’s game wasn’t accessible to watch, Saturday’s will be available to stream.
Reach Co-Sports Editor Sydney Nash at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @sydneym_nash
