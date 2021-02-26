Huskies look to punch their ticket to the championship

With the NCAA Championship on deck, placing top-16 in the nation was on the mind of a number of Washington track and field competitors on day one of the Husky Classic.
One of the competitors who had the NCAA Championships on her mind was senior Allie Shadler.
The senior from Tubac, Ariz. came into Friday’s meet at number 14 in the NCAA in the women's mile. After a strong opening heat for the women’s mile at Dempsey Indoor — where three of the competitors beat Schadlers 14th place time of 4 minutes and 38.08 seconds — Shadler knew that she needed to improve.
“It was really exciting to watch them… I was like OK, if they can do it then I can do it, so it was really confidence building,” Shadler said.
Coming into the Husky Classic, the Tubac native felt confident from her previous performances and leaned on that during her huge mile run.
“I was pretty confident,” Shadler said. “I ran a really good 3k two weeks ago and ran a cross country race last week, so that was a little bit tough, my goal was to just block that out and stay eyes on the prize kind of thing and I think I did that really well.”
Shadler wasn’t the only Husky to improve upon their NCAA rank heading into the day. Freshman Jayden White came into the day at a tie for 16th in the weight throw. By his second throw of the day, he had moved up to 13th.
The Everett, Wash. native didn’t just move up in the NCAA rank either, he finally took down the school record that he had been gunning for since his first meet of the year. With a throw of 71 feet and 8.25 inches on his second attempt of the day, White broke Scott Neilson’s record that had stood since 1979.
With this being White’s third meet competing for Washington, at each of the previous two he had gotten closer and closer to Neilson’s record. After finally beating the record that had stood for 41 years, White was very excited.
“I was hyped, it felt good, it was a number I had in mind all year, so it felt good to finally reach it,” he said.
White will now have to wait and see if he manages to stay in the top-16 and manages to punch his ticket to the Indoor Championships as a freshman, which is something he had as a goal from day one.
“It’s kind of been something I’ve had in my mind since Nationals got cancelled for me last year because of COVID,” White said. “It looks like I’ve got a shot at doing it so it feels good.”
Other notes
Redshirt freshman Makayla Kelby set a new school record for the women's shot put. Kelby set the record on her final throw of the day with a distance of 53 feet and 7.75 inches. The previous record was held by Jennifer Ponath for the past 33 years. The school record puts her at 18th in the women's shot put in the NCAA on the year.
Sophomore Makenna Barton from Woodinville, Wash. tied her career best in the pole vault with a height of 13 feet and 5.75 inches. That vault puts her at 34th in the nation.
Junior Parker Kennedy finished the day with 2828 points after four events in the men's heptathlon.
Ida Eikeng finished the women indoor pentathlon with 3279 points. The redshirt freshman from Norway was unable to finish in the 800 meter race, though.
The Huskies will be back at Dempsey Indoor tomorrow morning for day two of the UW Classic, which starts at 10 a.m. with the men’s Heptathlon 60 meter hurdles.
Reach reporter Nathan Mathisen at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @NathanMathisen
