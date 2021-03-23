Sixth inning meltdown in Spokane stretches UW losing streak to four

It’s been a strange five days for the Washington men’s baseball team’s bullpen.
After a strong start to the season, during which it became a pillar of the Huskies’ game plan, the team’s relief has struggled, giving up 15 runs against USC and taking two losses.
The bullpen’s regression continued against Gonzaga, as Washington lost 7-2 at the Patterson Baseball Complex in Spokane, Washington. Despite a solid spot start from redshirt freshman Nate Weeldreyer, a disastrous sixth inning from the bullpen grounded the Huskies’ attempted comeback to a halt, condemning them to a fourth straight loss.
Washington entered the bottom of the sixth with momentum. An RBI-single from freshman Cole Miller in the top half of the frame had cut Gonzaga lead to 2-1, and after getting five solid innings from Weeldreyer (0-1), head coach Lindsay Meggs turned to sophomore David Rhodes to get the UW back to the plate.
Trying to bounce back from a difficult outing in the series finale against USC, Rhodes got the first out of the inning to bring up Gonzaga’s Andrew Orzel. However, the senior jumped on the UW reliever’s offering, launching a solo shot to left field.
The Bulldogs (12-8, 3-0 WCC) weren’t done. Rhodes got a strikeout for the second out, but then gave up a single, a walk, and hit a batter to load the bases. Needing an out to escape the jam, the Canadian instead surrendered another free pass, walking in a run.
Meggs pulled Rhodes for junior Gabe Smith, but the results weren’t much better. The righty was immediately tagged for consecutive singles, bringing home three more runs and expanding the Bulldogs’ lead to 5-1 before he finally got a strikeout to end the inning.
In total, Rhodes and Smith allowed five runs on four hits, two walks, and a hit batsman. All the runs were charged to the Canadian, who’s allowed eight runs across 1 2/3 innings pitched in his past two outings.
The bullpen’s sixth inning collapse also handed the loss to Weeldreyer. The redshirt freshman, who seems to have staked a claim as the UW’s go-to midweek starter, gave up two runs and six hits in five innings pitched. He also struck out three and walked two.
The Huskies (8-10, 0-3 Pac-12) picked up another run in the top of the seventh on an RBI-groundout from junior Noah Hsue, but by then, the damage was done. It’s the first time since 2012 that the UW has lost consecutive games to Gonzaga.
Though the bullpen cost the Huskies, the offense also failed to show up. Washington only managed two hits and three walks against Gonzaga starter Nico Zeglin (2-1), and struck out eight times. The UW bats didn’t get any hotter following his departure either, as the Bulldog bullpen allowed just two hits and a run in four innings of relief.
Miller was responsible for half of Washington’s four hits, going 2-for-3 with an RBI and a walk on the day. Six of the UW starters went hitless.
Washington will try to rebound this weekend when they host No. 21 Oregon State at Husky Ballpark, still searching for its first Pac-12 win. First pitch for Game 1 is scheduled for Friday, March 26 at 5 p.m.
Reach Sports Editor Andy Yamashita at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @ANYamashita
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.