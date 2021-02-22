UW swept to start season as offense finds hits but no runs against UCI

For the first time this season, the Washington baseball team outhit its opponent, UC Irvine.
But for the third day in a row, the offense didn’t generate enough run support to put Washington back in the win column.
A deadlocked bullpen battle was decided in the eighth inning, as UC Irvine scored two runs to win 3-1 and sweep Washington in the season opening series. It’s the first time since 2007 — when the UW began the season 0-5 — that the Huskies have been swept to start the year.
From first pitch though, it seemed like Washington had the firepower to get the win. The Huskies (0-3) put two runners on base with less than two outs in the first and second innings but came up empty both times. The UW threatened in the third frame too, putting men on the corners with two outs, but failed to score again.
With Washington squandering its opportunities early, UC Riverside took advantage, scoring in the third inning with a familiar combination. Junior Mike Peabody, who scored a run in Sunday’s game, singled up the middle against UW starter Jack Enger. The UCI centerfielder then stole second, and scored on a single by redshirt freshman Nathan Church to give the Anteaters (3-0) an early 1-0 lead.
The Huskies applied pressure again in the fourth, but UCI starter Nick Pinto escaped again before pitching a clean fifth. He went five innings, allowing four hits and giving up three walks, but his five strikeouts and a well-timed double play in the second meant he didn’t surrender a run.
Washington finally broke through in the sixth, when the Anteaters turned to their bullpen. UW pinch hitter Cole Fontenelle singled on a full count, and took second after a single from junior Christian Jones. The freshman then took third on a wild pitch and scored on a base hit from fellow pinch hitter Preston Viltz.
The tie only lasted two innings though. Facing UW redshirt freshman Adam Bloebaum (0-1), Peabody doubled with one out in the eighth to put the go-ahead run on second. The Huskies decided to intentionally walk Church, but UCI executed a double-steal against redshirt freshman Johnny Tincher, who was in the game after Viltz pinch hit for starting catcher Micheal Petrie.
Peabody scored on a sacrifice fly, and after Bloebaum had been lifted for junior Davis Delorefice, UCI freshman Woody Hadeen singled to score Church, giving UC Irvine the 3-1 lead.
Washington threatened again in the ninth, thanks to the speed of senior Braiden Ward, who went 1-of-4 on the night, but UCI junior Josh Ibarra closed the game out, earning his second save of the series. Anteater’s reliever John Vergara (1-0), who pitched a scoreless top of the eighth, earned the win.
Washington will now return to Seattle for its home opener against UT Rio Grande Valley Friday at Husky Ballpark. First pitch is scheduled for 7 p.m.
Reach Sports Editor Andy Yamashita at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @ANYamashita
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.